The Naked Gun Teaser Trailer & Poster Revealed During CinemaCon

The Naked Gun has released its first trailer, and it is pretty funny. It also confirms some story details. It releases on August 1.

Article Summary At CinemaCon, Paramount reveals a hilarious teaser trailer and sleek poster for The Naked Gun remake.

The trailer offers witty story hints and nods to the beloved original without full details.

A blend of modern humor with classic parody vibes drives a fresh take on the iconic comedy legacy.

Set to hit theaters on August 1.

The Naked Gun is back, and today, during the Paramount CinemaCon presentation, the first trailer and poster for the comedy remake were revealed. Starring Liam Neeson, we now know that he plays Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. and is the son of the late Leslie Neilson's Fran Drebin. Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, and Danny Huston join him. Akiva Schaffer is directing. This is the fourth film in the franchise, and they are just continuing and not going full remake. And that OJ joke was hilarious. This film has a huge presence in Vegas, and Paramount is really pushing it.

The Naked Gun Without Leslie Still Feels Hollow

Only one man has the particular set of skills… to lead the Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father's footsteps in THE NAKED GUN, directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and from producer Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy). Joining the case are cast Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, and Danny Huston.

The 1988 original film came from the comedy team behind Airplane!, Jim Abrahams, Jerry, and David Zucker, with David directing. The trio was also responsible for the original TV series that inspired it , Police Squad!, which lasted only six episodes on ABC. The success of the original film, which also starred Priscilla Presley and Ricardo Montalban, spawned two sequels. But did anyone think that we would ever see this resurrected? I sure didn't, but in Hollywood anything with any kind of name recognition is fair game. This is a perfect role for Neeson, though, he is so damn funny without even trying, and I like to think if he didn't say yes to every action script sent to him, he could have gone the comedy route late in his career. There is still time.

The Naked Gun will be released in theaters on August 1.

