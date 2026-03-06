Posted in: Anime, TV | Tagged: Wistoria: Wand & Sword

Wistoria: Wand & Sword Season 2 Coming to Crunchyroll This April

Wistoria: Wand & Sword Season 2 debuts on Crunchyroll in April with opening and ending theme songs by J-Pop stars ASH DA HERO and Shiyui.

Article Summary Wistoria: Wand & Sword Season 2 premieres on Crunchyroll in April 2026 with thrilling new adventures.

Will Serfort faces magical monsters using only his sword in a world where magic is everything.

Season 2 features the opening theme BELIEVERS by ASH DA HERO and ending theme Reachlight by Shiyui.

Based on Fujino Ōmori and Toshi Aoi’s manga, the story continues its epic sword-and-sorcery fantasy.

Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. unveiled the fantastical main visual and main PV for the highly anticipated second season of Wistoria: Wand and Sword. Season 2 will begin streaming on Crunchyroll in April 2026. Based on the manga by Fujino Ōmori, author of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?—and rising manga artist Toshi Aoi, Wistoria: Wand & Sword follows Will, a young boy who challenges a magic-dominated world armed with nothing but a single sword.

In the world of Wistoria: Wand & Sword, where magic reigns, Will Serfort can't cast a spell. Though hardworking, Will's classmates think less of him for it. However, he has a secret strength: his sword. Can Will defy expectations with muscle over magic and blade over wand? Find out in this epic sword-and-sorcery adventure!

The main visual and main PV depict Urbus Rigarden full of excitement for the New Year's celebration "Terminaria," but as the Great Barrier is being replaced, a slew of monsters make their way in. Will goes up against a herd of monsters with his sword alongside mages casting magic. Workner, worn from battle, embraces the "skill-less" Will; What is this one magic that only Will can wield? As Will is seen holding his sword along with Finn's words, will he be able to protect what he holds most dear?

The main PV for Wistoria: Wand & Sword Season 2 also reveals the opening and ending theme songs for Season 2. "BELIEVERS" by ASH DA HERO will serve as the upbeat opening theme, while "Reachlight" by Shiyui brings a calm, ballad-feel for the ending theme.

ASH DA HERO on "BELIEVERS"

"We are ASH DA HERO. We worked on the opening theme song for the TV anime, Wistoria: Wand & Sword Season 2. We have been huge fans of the original work, so we are so happy and honored to be entrusted with the opening theme song.

Amazing developments are in store for Season 2. We wrote the song "BELIEVERS" to show our love for Wistoria and to cheer on Will and his friends.

We hope this song becomes your Stroke of Courage.

Thank you for your support!"

– ASH DA HERO Vocal. ASH

Shiyui on "Reachlight"

"My name is Shiyui, and I will be singing the ending theme for Season 2 of the TV anime Wistoria: Wand & Sword.

For this song, "Reachlight," I asked Atsu Mizuno to write the lyrics, and Ito Yukino to compose the music.

In the anime, the boy who can't use magic discovers a magic called "Courage." And his unwavering determination is a single, straight-edged sword. A sword that will cut through everything.

During the recording, a timid voice begins to speak, and in the 4 minutes in which he screams out in determination, I focused my ears on how much tension my voice can hold.

As I carefully touched the strong will carried within the words, I was reminded that words truly are like magic. I felt that with the sword within our throats, we are able to weave a great magic called language.

I would be truly grateful if you would listen over and over to the wishes of those reaching out towards the light."

– Shiyui

Wistoria: Wand & Sword Season 2 Staff

Original Creator: Fujino Omori

Manga: Toshi Aoi

Chief Director: Tatsuya Yoshihara

Director: Hideaki Nakano

Character Design & Chief Animation Director: Sayaka Ono

Music: Yuki Hayashi

Animation Production: BN Pictures×Actas

Season 2 Cast

Will Serfort: Kohei Amasaki

Elfaria Alvis Serfort: Akira Sekina

Colette Loire: Satomi Amano

Zion Alster: Masaaki Mizunaka

Julius Rainberg: Tetsuya Kakihara

Liana Owenzaus: Lynn

Ignor Lindor: Kengo Kawanishi

Workner Norgram: Tomokazu Seki

Edward Serfence: Koji Yusa

Cariot Instia Wiseman: Jun Fukuyama

Zeo Thorzeus Reinbolt: Makoto Furukawa

Elnor Ljos Alf: Sora Amamiya

Aron Masterias Old King: Hochu Otsuka

Finn: Mutsumi Tamura

Wistoria: Wand & Sword Season 1 is now streaming on Crunchyroll

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!