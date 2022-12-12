Witch Mountain: Bryce Dallas Howard Set to Lead Disney+ Pilot

Disney+ is looking to take a trip to Witch Mountain, with the streamer confirming earlier today that it's given a pilot greenlight for what's being described as a modernized take on the film franchise, focusing on "two teens that develop strange abilities and discover their sleepy suburb may not be as idyllic as it seems." Leading the cast is Bryce Dallas Howard ("Jurassic World" franchise, "Star Wars" Universe director), with Isabel Gravitt (The Watcher), Levi Miller (Streamline), Bianca "b" Norwood (WeCrashed) & Jackson Kelly (Straight Man) joining as series regulars. The pilot was written by Travis Fickett & Terry Matalas, wo are also set to executive produce. Augustine Frizzell has been tapped to direct & executive produce the pilot, with John Fox & John Davis (Davis Entertainment) and Gary Marsh also executive producing (with ABC Signature producing The Disney Branded Television series). Here's a look at the official character overviews for Witch Mountain that were released:

Audrey (Howard): "Tia's devoted and loving mother. Her husband died from a mental illness and she tries to reassure a fretful Tia that she shows no sign of following her father's dark spiral. A warm mama bear type, but like everyone in this town, not everything is as it seems."

Tia (Gravitt): "A straight-A student who's regarded by her classmates as 'perfect,' although she regards herself as flawed. She's terrified of failure and is plagued by nightmares and fears that her late father's schizophrenia is starting to exhibit itself in her. Tia has 'hallucinations' in which people around her step outside their living bodies and voice their deepest, darkest fears and desires and rages."

Ben (Miller): "A troubled teen who makes ends meet by writing papers for other students, but he's got a hot temper, and if he slugs another student, he'll be expelled. Ben is best friends with Corey, his co-worker at the diner. He's recently made a troubling discovery about himself, he can force others in his vicinity to move according to his will, and there's something drawing him inexplicably in the direction of Tia."

Corey (Norwood): "Ben's closest friend, an outsider with tattoos. Corey is a very mature teen who comes across older than they are. They are one step away from expulsion and puts more care into looking like a My Chemical Romance song that became an anime fan. Corey works at the local diner alongside Ben and is in his circle of trust, but doesn't appreciate it when he tries to act as their protector."

Peter (Kelly): "Peter is lovesick on the subject of Tia, but she's unaware of his charms and equally unaware of his devotion. But when Tia expresses her concerns about the seemingly impossible happenings around them, she learns that Peter's observant, cautious nature might be an asset in figuring out the mystery around them."