Wolf Pack Images Include Sarah Michelle Gellar's Kristin Ramsey & More

Earlier this month, 2022 CCXP in Brazil brought us a preview for Paramount+, writer & executive producer Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf), and series star & executive producer Sarah Michelle Gellar's (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) Wolf Pack. In it, Gellar's Kristin Ramsey and Rodrigo Santoro's (Westworld) Garrett Briggs discuss what to do with the danger of a "wild animal." But as you'll see below, their "conversation" slowly evolves into a game of psychological "chicken." A little more than a week later (and less than two months from its premiere), viewers are getting a fresh look at Ramsey, Briggs, and others with the release of a set of preview images for the streaming series- enjoy!

What We Know About Paramount+'s Wolf Pack

Gellar plays Arson Investigator Kristin Ramsey, a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles. Joining Gellar are Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld), Armani Jackson (Honor Society, Chad), Bella Shepard (iCarly, The Wilds), Chloe Rose Robertson (Wildflower), and Tyler Lawrence Gray (Our Town, Macbeth). Now here's a look at that special moment from SDCC when Gellar surprised more than a few folks:

With the series set to be unleashed on January 26, 2023, here's a look at the first official teaser for Wolf Pack:

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy, Everett (Jackson), and girl, Blake (Shepard), whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others, fraternal twins Harlan (Gray) and Luna (Robertson), who was adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.

Additionally, Bailey Stender (iCarly), Chase Liefeld (Chang Can Dunk), Hollie Bahar (Westworld), Lanny Joon (Baby Driver), Rio Mangini (Everything Sucks), Stella Smith (Stargirl), Zack Nelson (Loot) and James Martinez (Love, Victor) are part of the cast in recurring roles. Additional casting includes Amy Pietz (Caroline in the City), Bria Brimmer (Doom Patrol), John L. Adams (The Dead Zone), and Sean Philip Glasgow (Diary of a Future President). Davis and Gellar will serve as executive producers alongside Joe Genier, with Mike Elliott as co-executive producer for Capital Arts. Pilot episode director Jason Ensler will also executive produce.