Wonder Woman, The Boys & Supernatural Teaming Up for Harris/Walz

Lynda Carter (Wonder Woman) lit the "bat signal" for #GeeksandNerdsforHarrisWalz, and Eric Kripke (The Boys, Supernatural) answered the call.

Even before Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz officially accepted their respective nominations during last week's Democratic National Convention, every demographic you could think of was already meeting on Zoom to coordinate their efforts to support the ticket. Well, pop culture icon Lynda Carter wasn't going to let the geek/nerd community miss out on its chance to help defeat ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump and his sidekick, Sen. JD Vance. Earlier this week, Carter put the word out on social media: "I'm putting out the bat signal for a special meeting… We're assembling to avenge our rights…" Carter wrote in her call to arms. "Geeks and Nerds for Harris Walz. Need our finest superheroes. Need YOU. Who's with me?"

Well, it didn't take long for #GeeksandNerdsforHarrisWalz to start taking off – and when "Wonder Woman" comes calling to ask that you fight by her side, how do you say no? One person who's ready to go is Eric Kripke, who responded to Carter's with an enthusiastic "I'm in" earlier today. "I created [Supernatural] & the TV version of [The Boys]. It's the Sam/Dean/Castiel/Wonder Woman/Homelander cross over we didn't know we needed," Kripke added in his response. That's an excellent point – Kripke is the creator of two shows (Supernatural, The Boys) and the co-creator of one (Timeless) that have very passionate and dedicated fanbases that are experienced when it comes to mobilizing to take action for good causes.

Here's a look at Carter's initial firing-up of the "bat signal," followed by Kripke's confirmation that he's all-in and Carter being happy to hear that. Also, make sure to follow the hashtag #GeeksandNerdsforHarrisWalz for more details on what's being planned:

I'm putting out the bat signal for a special meeting… We're assembling to avenge our rights… ✨Geeks and Nerds for Harris Walz✨ Need our finest superheroes.

Need YOU.

Who's with me? 🦸🏻‍♀️ — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) August 21, 2024 Show Full Tweet

