WOW – Women Of Wrestling Returns to TV on September 17th

WOW – Women Of Wrestling, the wrestling promotion created by David McLane and owned by Jeanie Buss, which served as the inspiration for the Netflix drama GLOW, is returning to television the weekend of September 18th. The show is billed as "the only all-female wrestling organization with a global TV footprint" thanks to the syndication deal with Paramount Global Content Distribution, which the organization claimed is "the largest-ever distribution deal in the history of women's wrestling."

The press release provides more details on that:

WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING has been cleared in 100% of the U.S. including the following station groups: CBS-owned-and-operated stations, Sinclair Communications, Nexstar Broadcasting, Hearst Television, TEGNA Media, Weigel Broadcasting, Gray Media and Cox Television. Internationally, the show has also already been licensed in Canada (CHCH and CHEK), Australia (10 Play) and Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore (MOLA), with more to come. WOW is owned by trailblazing sports executive Jeanie Buss and was created by David McLane, founder of the original GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Global professional wrestling superstar, screenwriter, mental health advocate and New York Times bestselling author AJ Mendez serves as executive producer and color commentator.

Jeanie Buss had the following to say:

From sports to politics to business and beyond, women's voices are being heard louder than ever, and the Superheroes of WOW couldn't be more excited to step into the ring on Sept. 17 and join this revolution. We're grateful to our partners at Paramount Global Content Distribution for providing a platform for these inspiring athletes.

With David McLane adding:

The Superheroes of WOW have come from all walks of life to prove who's the best, and are eager to show the world what's been missing for years from women's professional wrestling.

And even a suit from Paramount, Chief Content Licensing Officer Dan Cohen, contributed:

We can't wait to share the thrilling sports entertainment experience of WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING with a wider audience. We know viewers will be inspired and empowered by the Superheroes' athleticism and emotional backstories, while being thoroughly entertained by this unique roster of athletes. We look forward to working with Jeanie Buss and David McLane as we continue to grow this brand.

Check your local listings to find out where WOW: Women Of Wrestling will air near you.