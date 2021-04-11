WrestleMania 37 Night 1 – New Tag Team Champions Crowned

WrestleMania 37 Night 1 is underway, and your pal Jude Terror is 3 for 3 on predictions so far, with Bobby Lashley, Natalya and Tamina, and Cesaro winning their matches. After the Dirty Dogs rambled on about something or other, Omos, making his debut in the WWE ring, and AJ Styles, making his debut with Omos as a tag team, challenged The New Day for the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37.

Even though Styles is a heel, Omos getting in the ring was the draw of this match, so Styles and New Day spent most of it working toward the hot tag to Omos. He got it, with Xavier Woods in the ring. Woods's attempts at offense were ineffective, as were Kofi Kingston's. Omos took out both members of the New Day with his big man offense. Styles hit a Phenomenal Forearm off his shoulders onto Woods, and Omos hit a massive powerbomb on Kingston. Omos pinned him with one foot to get a win at WrestleMania in his first match. Not bad!

It was a basic formula, but this match delivered on what was expected from it, which was to see Omos toss around The New Day, who are half his size. As dominant as Omos is, and as weak as the Raw tag team division is, I can't imagine them losing these belts for a long time, unless of course Omos and styles break up. And also, this makes me 4/4 in predictions tonight.

After the match, they showed an ad for WWE 2k22, so look for more details on that soon from Bleeding Cool's Games department. Bleeding Cool's coverage of WrestleMania 37 will continue, so keep checking back for live results and analysis from WrestleMania Night 1. Chelsy will be covering the next match, which is Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon.

