Wrestlemania 37 Night 1: Final Card, Predictions, How to Watch

WrestleMania weekend is finally here! WrestleMania Night 1 kicks off tonight, Saturday, April 10th at 8PM Eastern time, streaming exclusively on Peacock. for viewers in the United States. If you haven't signed up yet, now is the time. Peacock is offering subscribers four months of Peacock Premium for $9.99, which will be all you need to watch the show. Peacock also offers a 7-day free trial if that's the route you'd prefer. If you're outside the United States, you can watch on the WWE Network or through whatever local deals WWE has with television providers in your region.

WrestleMania will emanate from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and feature a live crowd, the first time for a WWE main roster event since the start of the pandemic. Here's the lineup of matches for the first night of WrestleMania as well as who we predict will win.

Tonight at WrestleMania Night 1, in what looks to be the main event, Sasha Banks will defend the Smackdown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. [Match graphic: WWE.]
Based on its position in the list of matches on WWE.com, plus the fact that the men will surely close out WrestleMania Night 2, Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair looks to be the main event of tonight's show. If that's true, Bianca Belair seems more likely to win so the show closes on a high note.

Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Night 1 tonight. [Match graphic: WWE.]
Likewise, if Lashley vs. McIntyre isn't going on last, is that because WWE expects fans to be disappointed when Lashley retains? That could be their line of thinking, though it seems more likely to us that fans would prefer a Lashley win, having watched McIntyre as champ for most of the last year.

AJ Styles and Omos will team up in an attempt to win the Raw Tag Team Championships from The New Day at WrestleMania Night 1. [Match graphic: WWE.]
The New Day no longer needs the tag team titles and seem to only win them as a precursor to losing to someone else. AJ and Omos will probably walk out of WrestleMania with the belts.

Bad Bunny will team with Damian Priest to face The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania Night 1 tonight. [Match graphic: WWE.]
Bad Bunny didn't spend all those months giving WWE the rub from his multi-platinum recording career just to lose at WrestleMania. Look for Bad Bunny and Damian Priest to win this one, and maybe for Bad Bunny to stick around for one more match as well.

Shane McMahon will get these hands after spending weeks calling Braun Strowman stupid at WrestleMania Night 1 tonight. [Match graphic: WWE]
Though the build to this feud has been short, it's also been simple. Shane McMahon has been antagonizing Strowman for no reason, and at WrestleMania tonight, he will get his comeuppance.

The women's tag team roster (read: anyone without something else to do) will face off in a tag team turmoil match tonight at WrestleMania Night 1 to determine who challenges for the Women's Tag Team Championships against Nina Jax and Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania Night 2 tomorrow. [Match graphic: WWE]
Natalya and Tamina were booked strongest on Smackdown last night, though Naomi and Lana have also gotten some good screen time in recently. Of all the teams, The Riott Squad has probably been the most neglected. It's difficult to see any of these teams beating Jax and Baszler, who are only getting better and better with the belts. At gunpoint, we'd choose Natalya and Tamina as the likely lambs for tomorrow night's slaughter.

Cesaro will face Seth Rollins in Cesaro's first-ever one-on-one match at WrestleMania tonight at WrestleMania Night 1. [Match graphic: WWE]
After all these years, WWE finally seems interested in giving Cesaro a push. It would be a shame to waste all that energy only to have him lose at WrestleMania, so we predict a Cesaro win tonight.

Bleeding Cool's crack team of wrestling reporters will be covering the show live tonight and tomorrow, so check back for thoughts on the matches tonight.

