Wrestlemania 37 Night 1: Final Card, Predictions, How to Watch

WrestleMania weekend is finally here! WrestleMania Night 1 kicks off tonight, Saturday, April 10th at 8PM Eastern time, streaming exclusively on Peacock. for viewers in the United States. If you haven't signed up yet, now is the time. Peacock is offering subscribers four months of Peacock Premium for $9.99, which will be all you need to watch the show. Peacock also offers a 7-day free trial if that's the route you'd prefer. If you're outside the United States, you can watch on the WWE Network or through whatever local deals WWE has with television providers in your region.

WrestleMania will emanate from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and feature a live crowd, the first time for a WWE main roster event since the start of the pandemic. Here's the lineup of matches for the first night of WrestleMania as well as who we predict will win.

Based on its position in the list of matches on WWE.com, plus the fact that the men will surely close out WrestleMania Night 2, Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair looks to be the main event of tonight's show. If that's true, Bianca Belair seems more likely to win so the show closes on a high note.

Likewise, if Lashley vs. McIntyre isn't going on last, is that because WWE expects fans to be disappointed when Lashley retains? That could be their line of thinking, though it seems more likely to us that fans would prefer a Lashley win, having watched McIntyre as champ for most of the last year.

The New Day no longer needs the tag team titles and seem to only win them as a precursor to losing to someone else. AJ and Omos will probably walk out of WrestleMania with the belts.

Bad Bunny didn't spend all those months giving WWE the rub from his multi-platinum recording career just to lose at WrestleMania. Look for Bad Bunny and Damian Priest to win this one, and maybe for Bad Bunny to stick around for one more match as well.

Though the build to this feud has been short, it's also been simple. Shane McMahon has been antagonizing Strowman for no reason, and at WrestleMania tonight, he will get his comeuppance.

Natalya and Tamina were booked strongest on Smackdown last night, though Naomi and Lana have also gotten some good screen time in recently. Of all the teams, The Riott Squad has probably been the most neglected. It's difficult to see any of these teams beating Jax and Baszler, who are only getting better and better with the belts. At gunpoint, we'd choose Natalya and Tamina as the likely lambs for tomorrow night's slaughter.

After all these years, WWE finally seems interested in giving Cesaro a push. It would be a shame to waste all that energy only to have him lose at WrestleMania, so we predict a Cesaro win tonight.

Bleeding Cool's crack team of wrestling reporters will be covering the show live tonight and tomorrow, so check back for thoughts on the matches tonight.

