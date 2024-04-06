Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Wrestlemania, wrestling

WrestleMania Night One Preview: Tony Khan's Worst Nightmare

The Chadster gives an epic WrestleMania night one preview. WWE shines, AEW cries. Tune in as Tony Khan's nightmares come true tonight! 😎🔥

Article Summary WrestleMania night one offers a dazzling array of matches, including a star-studded six-woman tag.

Rey Mysterio teams up with Andrade to face Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar in a gripping tag match.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship gets an adrenaline boost with a Six-Pack Ladder Match.

Main event: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns team up against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The Chadster couldn't be more excited because it's time for the biggest event of the year! 🌟 WrestleMania begins tonight, and forget all the baseless mockery from AEW fans because it's about to be overshadowed by the sheer awesomeness of what's undeniably going to be the best WrestleMania of all time! 💥

All of the unnecessary stress Tony Khan has inflicted on The Chadster, including the direct assault on The Chadster's sexual health all thanks to the existence of AEW, it's all water under the bridge. 😒 Because tonight, the world will see why WWE is the unrivaled pinnacle of true sports entertainment. It's time to shove aside the attempts of AEW to unsettle the foundation of wrestling – which, let's be honest, is practically a crime against the business. 🚔

The Chadster, one of the most unbiased journalists in the wrestling game, is here to give you, the readers, the lowdown on tonight's line-up. It's essential to understand the vast chasm that separates the breathtaking spectacle of WWE's WrestleMania from anything that Tony Khan's little league can churn out. 👎 The Chadster is here to support WWE with every fiber of his being and make sure everyone knows that while AEW tries to cheese off the pure-hearted WWE enthusiasts, they'll never match the glory that is WWE's WrestleMania! 🤩🎩🏆

WrestleMania Night One Card

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL

🎉 Get ready for an epic clash at WrestleMania, as Jade Cargill, fresh off her shocking defection from AEW to WWE, teams up with Bianca Belair and Naomi to take on the formidable Damage CTRL! 💪 This match is sure to be a highlight of the night, with Cargill making her highly anticipated WWE debut on The Grandest Stage of Them All. 🌟

The Chadster thinks this match will blow anything AEW could come up with out of the water. 😤 Take that, Tony Khan! While you're busy booking your silly little shows, WWE is putting together a dream match that will have fans talking for years to come. 😎 The Chadster bets you're losing sleep over this one, Tony. 😂

Tag Team Match: Rey Mysterio & Andrade vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio

🔥 Rey Mysterio thought he was done with his son Dominik after defeating him at last year's WrestleMania, but now he must join forces with Andrade to take on the dastardly duo of Dominik and Santos Escobar. 😱 This match has been brewing for months, with shocking twists and turns that have led to this epic showdown. 💥

The Chadster knows that this match will deliver the kind of storytelling and in-ring action that AEW could only dream of. 🙌 While Tony Khan is busy booking matches with no rhyme or reason, WWE is crafting a compelling narrative that will have fans on the edge of their seats. 😲 The Chadster can't wait to see the look on Tony's face when this match steals the show. 😏

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match

🚨 The stakes couldn't be higher in this chaotic Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships! 🏆 The Judgment Day will have their work cut out for them as they defend their titles against five of the top tag teams in WWE: #DIY, Awesome Truth, The New Day, Grayson Waller & Austin Theory, and New Catch Republic. 😰

The Chadster is confident that this match will be a highlight of the night, showcasing the kind of high-stakes, high-flying action that only WWE can deliver. 🤯 While AEW may try to imitate this kind of match, they'll never be able to capture the magic and excitement of a true WWE spectacle. 😤 The Chadster can't wait to see Tony Khan's reaction when this match sets the wrestling world on fire. 🔥

Singles Match: Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

😢 It's brother against brother as Jey Uso takes on Jimmy Uso in a highly anticipated singles match. 👊 This match has been building for months, with tensions between the two brothers reaching a boiling point. 😡

The Chadster knows that this match will be an emotional rollercoaster, showcasing the kind of storytelling that WWE is known for. 😭 Could this match even be enough to help The Chadster finally overcome the sexual impotence inflicted on him by AEW? 💔 The Chadster can't wait to see the tears in Tony Khan's eyes when this match steals the show. 😢

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

🇩🇪 Gunther has been a dominant force as Intercontinental Champion, but he may have met his match in Sami Zayn. 😮 Zayn earned this opportunity by winning a grueling Gauntlet Match, and now he has the chance to make history by dethroning The Ring General. 🏆

The Chadster believes that this match will steal the show, showcasing the kind of hard-hitting, technical wrestling that WWE is known for. 💪 Keighleyanne may be too busy texting with that guy Gary to listen to The Chadster's diatribes on the greatness of Gunther's epic Intercontinental Championship reign, but that doesn't make The Chadster's opinion any less true. 😤 The Chadster can't wait to see the disappointment on Tony Khan's face when this match outshines anything on his little shows. 😏

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

🔥 It's a battle of two of the top women in WWE as Rhea Ripley defends her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch. 👑 Lynch earned this opportunity by winning the Elimination Chamber, and now she has the chance to regain the title she lost nearly two years ago. 😤

The Chadster knows that this match will be a show-stealer, showcasing the kind of hard-hitting, fast-paced action that the WWE women's division is known for. 💪 Tony Khan may be spending big money to bring in stars like Mercedes Moné (The Chadster is still heartbroken by this betrayal by the way), but no matter how much money he spends, he can never match the star power and charisma of Ripley and Lynch. 😎 The Chadster is filled with joy imagining how upset Tony Khan will be when this match blows anything on his shows out of the water. 😂

Tag Team Match: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth "Freakin" Rollins

🤯 In a match with huge WrestleMania implications, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson teams up with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins. 💪 If Rhodes and Rollins win, The Bloodline will be barred from ringside for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match on night two. 😱 But if The Rock and Reigns win, the match will become "Bloodline Rules," meaning anything goes. 😈

The Chadster is confident that this match will be the talk of the wrestling world, showcasing the kind of star power and storytelling that only WWE can deliver. 🌟 Imagine being Tony Khan and thinking to yourself, "Yeah, I can compete with WWE, no problem." 😤 Tony Khan is about to learn a big lesson in humility when this match sets the wrestling world on fire. 🔥 Too bad, Tony!

How to Watch WrestleMania Night One

WWE needs your support now more than ever, wrestling fans! 🙏 It's time to show the world that WWE reigns supreme in the sports entertainment world, and that AEW will never attain the greatness and spectacle of an event like WrestleMania. 😤 Not only do you need to watch this show, but you should also run through the streets praising the glory of WWE and spreading the word to everyone that tonight's WrestleMania Night One cannot be missed! 📣

The Chadster will be watching and reporting on the show tonight, so be sure to check back later for his unbiased thoughts on all the action. 😎 And don't forget to get a good night's sleep so you're rested and ready for tomorrow's WrestleMania Night Two! 😴

WrestleMania night one will stream live on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else tonight at 7 ET/4 PT. 🚨

