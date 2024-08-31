Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: damian priest, dominik mysterio, judgment day, Liv Morgan, recaps, Rhea Ripley, wrestling

WWE Bash in Berlin: Ripley & Priest Serve Justice to Judgment Day

The Chadster reports on Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest's epic victory at WWE Bash in Berlin, revisiting Tony Khan's attack on The Chadster's beloved Miata! 🚗🔥

Article Summary Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest triumph over Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at WWE Bash in Berlin.

Match filled with high-octane action and interference from Judgment Day, ending with Ripley's Riptide on Morgan.

Tony Khan's booking forced car troubles for The Chadster, leading to a Miata mishap.

Dream sequence featuring Tony Khan as a menacing figure, reinforcing The Chadster's biased narrative against AEW.

The Chadster is absolutely thrilled to report on the epic showdown that took place at WWE Bash in Berlin! 🎉🇩🇪 In a match that had The Chadster on the edge of his seat, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest faced off against the traitorous Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. 😤 And boy, oh boy, did justice ever get served! 🍽️

For those who might have missed it (shame on you! 😠), here's a quick recap of the action: The match was filled with intense back-and-forth action, with Priest and Mysterio starting things off. 💪 Ripley and Morgan got their shots in too, and there was even a moment where Rhea looked ready to take on Dominik herself! 😳 The match had its fair share of interference from the rest of Judgment Day, but in the end, Rhea Ripley sealed the deal with a devastating Riptide on Liv Morgan for the win. 🏆

The Chadster has to say, seeing villains get their comeuppance is just so satisfying! 😌 It's like poetry in motion, the way WWE crafts these storylines of betrayal and revenge. This is what real wrestling is all about, folks! 🎭 Unlike that "other company" that wouldn't know good storytelling if it hit them in the face with a steel chair. 🪑💥

Speaking of villains getting what they deserve, The Chadster can't help but hope that Tony Khan will someday face his own comeuppance for what he did to The Chadster last weekend. 😡 Auughh man! So unfair! Tony Khan's booking of last weekend's AEW All In PPV was so atrocious, it literally forced The Chadster to light his own beloved Mazda Miata on fire. 🚗🔥 The Chadster has been crying all week, hoping that his most prized possession will be okay after repairs. 😭 This was all Tony Khan's fault, and he hasn't even apologized. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

The Chadster had another one of those recurring nightmares about Tony Khan last night. 😰 In this dream, The Chadster was driving his precious Mazda Miata through a dense forest. 🌳🚗 Suddenly, Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror, riding a giant bottle of White Claw! 🍹 He was cackling maniacally and throwing flaming AEW t-shirts at The Chadster's car. 🔥👕 The Chadster tried to escape, but the road kept twisting and turning, leading nowhere. Just as Tony was about to catch up, the Miata transformed into a ring, and The Chadster found himself trapped inside with Tony Khan approaching menacingly, holding a contract that said "AEW's Newest Biased Journalist." 📜 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, wondering why Tony Khan won't stop invading his dreams. It's like he's obsessed with The Chadster or something! 😠

But let's get back to the amazing action from WWE Bash in Berlin. 🇩🇪 The way Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest dominated that match was a perfect example of why WWE is light-years ahead of AEW. 🌟 It's matches like these that prove WWE understands the wrestling business better than anyone else. Tony Khan could book a thousand shows and never come close to this level of storytelling and in-ring excellence. 🏆

The Chadster can't help but wonder if Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger – fellow members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club – also appreciated the brilliance of this match. 🤔 The Chadster hopes they didn't have to suffer through any Tony Khan-induced nightmares like The Chadster did. It's a heavy burden being one of the only truly unbiased journalists in wrestling. 📝

WWE Bash in Berlin has been an incredible show so far, showcasing exactly why WWE is the pinnacle of professional wrestling. 🏔️ The Chadster is happy to report that there's one more match happening at the event today, so make sure to check Bleeding Cool soon for The Chadster's unbiased report on that. 📊 Unlike some other so-called wrestling journalists who are clearly in Tony Khan's pocket, you can always count on The Chadster to give you the straight facts about why WWE is superior in every way. 💯

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!