WWE Celebrates 24 Years of NWO with NWO Week on Peacock

25 years ago this week, Hulk Hogan made the second-biggest heel turn of his life when he joined "the new world order of wrestling, brother." The iconic moment, Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall standing in the ring, pelted with garbage by shocked fans, will live in the memories of wrestling fans forever. And while fans might wish they could still pelt Hogan with garbage today, Nash and Hall have only grown more beloved over the decades. Now, WWE will celebrate the NWO with special programming on Peacock and the WWE Network, as well as on WWE's various social channels.

On July 7, 1996, Hulk Hogan uncorked the Leg Drop heard 'round the world on "Macho Man" Randy Savage, joined forces with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, and announced the formation of The New World Order.

With that, the sports-entertainment world would never be the same.

To commemorate The nWo's milestone 25-year anniversary, join WWE in celebrating nWo Week starting Monday.

The week's festivities include The Best of The nWo (Tuesday), highlighting the group's most memorable moments; X-Pac on WWE's The Bump (Wednesday); and a brand-new episode of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions (Sunday), featuring nWo founding member Kevin Nash as Austin's guest. All three shows will stream on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.

The celebration continues on WWE social channels, with nWo-themed episodes of your favorite YouTube series, like WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist, plus Instagram Stories, TikToks, classic videos, photos and more.

It's just too sweet.