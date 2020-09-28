WWE Clash of Champions – Sasha Banks Gets Revenge on Bayley

Clash of Champions, in case you haven't heard, is the "one night of the year that every match is a championship match" (TM). But that doesn't mean every match will have a clean finish, as the ending of the Raw Tag Team Championship match showed us.

After a commercial announcing a new WWE draft starting on Smackdown next week, Kayla Braxton interviews Drew Gulak about winning the 24/7 Championship from R-Truth earlier tonight. Gulak dedicates the victory to Akira Tozawa, who was eaten by a shark on Raw last week, but then R-Truth runs up behind him, hits him with a big metal bowl, and wins the belt back.

WWE Clash of Champions Promo – Bayley

Bayley comes to the ring to cut a promo. Nikki Cross is apparently "not medically cleared to compete" tonight. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are also unexpectedly off the show, as is Cedric Alexander. Mysterious, isn't it?

Bayley was really looking forward to Nikki proving the world wrong and winning tonight, so it's too bad she's not here. Bayley promises not to let us down though because she's a role model. She says she'll give an opportunity to anyone for the belt. She gives about five seconds and since no once comes out, she says no one wants to challenge her. She has the ref come in the ring to declare her the winner.

But Asuka's music plays! Asuka comes out for a match, her second of the night at Clash of Champions.

Bayley vs. Asuka – WWE Smackdown Women's Championship Match

There's not a lot of story here. Bayley and Asuka feuded over the Summer, but that feud was done. Since Nikki Cross is out for unexplained reasons, I guess they figured Asuka and Bayley could rehash one of their earlier matches to fill some time instead of having Bayley and Nikki rehash one of their matches from the Summer. I'm not complaining though.

This match doesn't get very far before Bayley attacks Asuka with a steel chair, getting disqualified but keeping the belt. But at least the PPV won't have to go off the air ten minutes early.

After the match, Sasha Banks comes out of nowhere and hits Bayley with a chair. This was likely the way the match would have ended if Nikki Cross was there, so I guess it doesn't matter how they got here. Sasha is still wearing a neck brace. Bayley fights back and gets the upper hand on Sasha. She gets another chair and a kendo stick, but takes too long and Sasha ends up getting the kendo stick. She beats Bayley with the stick. Bayley escapes before Sasha can beat her more with the chair.

Bleeding Cool's Clash of Champions live coverage continues. Chelsy will be bringing you coverage of the next match, so check back shortly.