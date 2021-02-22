WWE Confirms Fastlane for March 21st, Peacock Exclusivity

WWE confirmed some of the details about its transition from the independent WWE Network to the WWE Network as a part of NBC's Peacock streaming service. During last night's Elimination Chamber PPV, WWE confirmed that WrestleMania will stream exclusively on Peacock on April 10th and 11th, but before that, WWE Fastlane will stream on Peacock on March 21st. Both PPVs will continue to stream on the WWE Network for people outside the United States.

The date for Fastlane was named in the press release announcing the Peacock deal back in January, but WWE has had a habit of pushing back the expected dates for PPVs during the pandemic in hopes that one or two more weeks might finally allow fans to attend. But with the official announcement to viewers during Elimination Chamber tonight, along with the following tweet, the date is locked in and there's no turning back. We're all going to be Peacock subscribers in less than 30 days, for better or for worse.

See you on the final stop on the Road to @WrestleMania at #WWEFastlane, streaming LIVE Sunday, March 21 at 7E/4P on @peacockTV and @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/PDrbuf1HBY — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 22, 2021

As for what may happen on the Fastlane card, that remains to be seen. Is WWE really planning to send The Miz into the main event of WrestleMania this year, or will he drop that title before then, maybe at Fastlane, and maybe to Bobby Lashley, who helped him win it in the first place? And what will Universal Champion Roman Reigns get up to while he awaits his WrestleMania challenge from Edge? And with Lacey Evans out of action and WWE's plans for her and Charlotte on hold for at least the next nine months, what will happen with Raw Women's Champion Asuka, who was set to face Evans at Elimination Chamber before the pregnancy and would probably have dropped the belt so Charlotte could win it from Lacey at WrestleMania. Will Asuka drop it to someone else at Fastlane? Maybe we'll learn more during Raw tonight, though if the booking for Fastlane is anything like the booking for Elimination Chamber, we won't find out for sure until the morning of March 21st.