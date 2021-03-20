WWE Last-Minute-Books Nakamura v. Rollins, Riddle v. Ali at Fastlane

With just days to go before Fastlane on Sunday, and an incomplete card going into the go-home edition of Smackdown, WWE had to act fast to fill out the rest of the matches last night. Luckily, they were able to add two matches to the card, which should just about make for a full PPV.

First of all, during the show last night, WWE added a match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins after the two had a confrontation on Smackdown.

In addition to that, WWE last-minute-booked a rematch for the United States Championship between challenger Mustafa Ali and champion Riddle. Since both of those guys are Raw Superstars, WWE had to make the match happen via social media, making this official on WWE.com.

With those two matches added, here's what the full card for WWE Fastlane looks like. Daniel Bryan will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship with Edge as the special enforcer after Edge defeated Jey Uso on Smackdown's Fastlane go-home show. Shayna Basler and Nia Jax will defend the Women's Tag Team Championships against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, themselves WrestleMania opponents for the Smackdown Women's Championship. Big E puts the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Apollo Crews. Randy Orton takes on Alexa Bliss in a "bring back The Fiend before intergender violence can occur" match. And in an on-again-off-again booking, Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon is back on the card. With Nakamura vs. Rollins and Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali for the United States Championship now added, that makes a total of eight matches for Sunday's show.

WWE Fastlane will air at 7PM Eastern on both the WWE Network and on the WWE Network section of Peacock.