WWE, Netflix, TKO & The Rock: Looking Back At A Very Busy Day (VIDEO)

WWE, Netflix, TKO & Dwayne Johnson had a very big day with some blockbuster deals - here's a look back at what they had to say about it all.

Article Summary WWE makes waves with a 10-year, $5 billion streaming deal bringing Raw to Netflix in 2025.

The Rock joins TKO's board and secures ownership of his name through a new WWE deal.

WWE Raw ad-free for Netflix ad-free subscribers, while the show’s Monday slot may change.

Dwayne Johnson teases a potential WrestleMania main event with Roman Reigns.

Well, there's one thing for certain. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (Endeavor's WWE/UFC merged company) hasn't wasted a whole lot of time when it comes to making major moves over the past few months in terms of the WWE. But the biggest moves yet were a double-whammy that hit earlier today. Netflix will now be the home to WWE Raw beginning in January 2025 in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Latin America, and other territories (with additional countries & regions to be added over time). In addition, Netflix will be the international home to all things WWE – including shows & specials, Premium Live Events, and additional programming (like documentaries, for example).

As if that wasn't enough, TKO also announced that Dwayne Johnson ("The Rock") had joined its board of directors. In addition, Johnson signed a new deal with the WWE that includes licensing, promotional initiatives, and other services. Meanwhile, Johnson has finally secured ownership of his name "The Rock" through an intellectual assignment agreement deal. Shortly after the news was announced, Johnson, WWE President Nick Khan, and TKO CEO Ari Emanuel made the media rounds to offer more intel on what it all means – CNBC's Squawk on the Street, ESPN's First Take with Stephen A. Smith, and ESPN/YouTube's The Pat McAfee Show.

Along with a look at the various media visits from earlier today (like Johnson & Emanuel's visit to CNBC, above), we have some facts that came up that we wanted to pass along – as well as some interesting quotes from Johnson & Khan:

The WWE/Netflix Deal: CNBC first reported that the deal is for ten years for $5 billion ($500 million/year) – as compared to the reported approximately $250 million/year, five-year deal currently in play with USA Network. According to the SEC filing, Netflix also has the option to extend the deal for another 10 years or opt out of the deal after the first five years.

Netflix Subscribers: If you're going ad-free with the streaming service, then you're going to like the sound of this. While there are ads during a WWE Raw broadcast, ad-free subscribers will be spared.

What Happens From October 2024 to January 2025? Good question – and one that there isn't an answer to… yet. Could we see WWE Raw going dark for about two months? No. That's just not happening. In television terms, that's a lifetime-and-a-half – so stay tuned for details.

Appearing on ESPN's First Take with Smith and co-host Molly Qerim, Johnson addressed those "WrestleMania" rumblings involving his cousin & Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns:

On Facing Roman Reigns at "WrestleMania": "I'm a long gamer. I like to build. Something like this, what this is. If, myself and Roman Reigns were to main-event 'WrestleMania,' and I mean this very respectfully of all the 'WrestleManias' prior because I grew up in this business and I love it. We could possibly put on, with us as the main event and this incredible group of men and women, we could possibly put on the greatest and biggest 'WrestleMania' of all time."

So Is It Going to Happen? "There's a chance. I love this business. I love pro wrestling. I love WWE. I also have this deep passion to grow it and build it. If we're going to do something like this, I want the world to watch."

Before his show, Pat McAfee offered his best to the folks over at WWE for the good news – with WWE CCO Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, responding with a reminder that McAfee's going to be a part of it, too:

Khan and McAfee covered a number of issues during his visit to McAfee's show – and one of those topics included if WWE Raw would remain on Monday nights or move to another night with with Netflix deal. Khan confirmed that the show will remain on Mondays for now – but also expressed confidence that the long-running sports entertainment program could succeed whatever night it streams. "At this moment in time, it remains 'Monday Night Raw.' Keep in mind we have ten and a half months until this deal is up and running," he explained.

Khan continued, "We're looking at what you're looking at and what everyone else is looking at; you have a proliferation of gambling with 'Monday Night Football.' You have an enhanced Disney package [and] better games. You have the Manningcast. This year, it was on ABC and ESPN. Last season, the playoff game they got was Tom Brady at the Cowboys. You also have the college national championships, football, and hoops on Mondays. You have a lot of Mondays where there is stiff competition. That said, even against Alabama-Michigan and Washington-Texans games a few weeks ago, 'Monday Night Raw' did a .6 in the 18 to 49 demo, which is a massive rating against big competition. If we stay on Mondays, it'll work; if we move to a different day, we think it'll work too."

