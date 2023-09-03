Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, wwe payback

WWE Payback Review: New Tag Champs Crowned, AEW Fans Cry Rivers

Check out The Chadster's unbiased review of WWE Payback 🎉 – a show that left everything AEW has ever done in the dust. Sorry, AEW Fans! 😱😄

As an unbiased wrestling journalist, The Chadster feels compelled to state an indisputable fact: WWE Payback last night was an absolute extravaganza, a true testament 📜 to the grandeur of professional wrestling. Meanwhile, in an audacious move, AEW decided to address the firing of CM Punk during their live show, AEW Collision, smack-bang in the middle of Payback. Now tell The Chadster, how disrespectful is that, trying to use their internal drama to upstage WWE on such a momentous night? 🤨🧐 Auughh man! So unfair! No matter how hard they try, AEW could never compete with the absolute spectacle that Payback was. ☝️😏

What a night it was! Becky Lynch overcame the legendary Trish Stratus in a high-intensity steel cage match 🤼‍♂️ to end their feud. Despite vicious interference from Zoey Starks, Lynch stood tall, cementing her legacy. Following the match, Starks dared to Z360 Stratus, but alas, nothing can ever taint the greatest steel cage match The Chadster has ever seen. 👏🎉

Now, let's talk about LA Knight. He showed the world what he's made of by besting The Miz. And did you see?! John Cena, WWE royalty and Payback host, served justice as the special guest referee. Cena putting over Knight by taking off his shirt and shaking his hand after the match means Knight is now a bonadife top level Superstar. He's becoming a star of Austin Theory proportions, The Chadster tells you! 🌟

Speaking of Austin Theory, there was an epic encounter between him and Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. Theory, a wrestler who The Chadster idolizes almost as much as he idolizes the band Smash Mouth, lost, but the match was nothing short of classic – the best in The Chadster's books! 🥇

Next, Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest emerged victorious over Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, securing the tag team titles. The Chadster's totally stoked to see every single member of Judgment Day now blazing with gold. They're the wrestling world's greatest stable (well, tied with The Bloodline), forget what others say! 😎

Meanwhile on The Grayson Waller Effect, Cody Rhodes announced Jey Uso is now an inhabitant of Raw roster. The Chadster is wary of seeing a former AEW founder have the power to trade Superstars around rosters in WWE, but The Chadster trusts Vince McMahon's judgment. Despite Rhodes' AEW roots, The Chadster enjoyed watching Uso administer a superkick clinic on Waller. 👏

And let's not forget Judgment Day's own Rhea Ripley. She walked out of her match with Raquel Rodriguez with the title still firmly around her waist in what can easily be called the best Women's Championship match in living memory. Tony Khan, are you taking notes on how it's done? Or is that too overwhelming for you? 😄

Finally, it was a moment of history as Seth Rollins retained the World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. Rollins is nothing short of a legend among champions, tied for the best in the entire wrestling business in a four-way tie with Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, and Iyo Sky. 🎉

Auughh man! AEW's All Out is happening the night, preventing The Chadster from truly enjoying the post-PPV bliss. But can it even hold a candle to the majesty of WWE Payback? Nah, The Chadster doesn't think so. Instead of watching All Out, relive the magic of Payback 🎇, the greatest PPV The Chadster has ever had the fortune of experiencing. Let's show Tony Khan the error of his ways, and let's stay true to the tenets of unbiased journalism. 😉

