WWE Raw on USA Network Moves to 2 Hours on October 7th Through 2024

WWE and USA Network announced that WWE Raw would be moving back to two hours beginning October 7th and running until the move to Netflix.

In September 2023, we learned that SmackDown would be moving to USA Network from FOX beginning in October 2024 after a new five-year deal was reached between the professional wrestling company and NBCUniversal (with the WWE set to produce four NBC primetime specials per year). While USA Network would gain one show, it would lose two others. In November 2023, we learned that NXT would be making the move from the cable network to CW (which used to be "The CW) – beginning in October of this year. But the big news dropped in January 2024, with Netflix striking a major ten-year deal to be the new home for WWE Raw.

That left a lingering question. Netflix's "Raw" deal was set to kick in beginning January 2025, while USA Network's deal was set to end this October – leaving a three-month window where "Raw" wouldn't have been on our screens. During TKO Group Holdings' first-quarter 2024 earnings report back in May, we learned that USA Network would air the program through the end of the year (with a deal that TKO says it is receiving $25 million for over the course of the deal's three-month run). On the final day of August – during the WWE Bash in Berlin post-show press conference, Cody Rhodes confirmed that January 6th would be the start date on the streaming service. Earlier tonight on WWE Raw, we learned that there will be a major change to the show beginning Monday, October 7th – when the show goes from three hours to two hours (8 pm ET – 10 pm ET) through the remainder of the year – with WWE Raw wrapping up its USA Network on Monday, December 30th (which would fit nicely with what Rhodes mention during the press event).

BREAKING: #WWERaw will be on @USANetwork from 8pm ET to 10pm ET starting on Monday, October 7th and through the rest of 2024 culminating with the @USANetwork finale on Monday, December 30! — WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2024 Show Full Tweet

