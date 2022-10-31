WWE Raw Preview: Roman Reigns Addresses Logan Paul Before Crown Jewel

Is it bad when the headlining event of your show is the star of the other branch cutting a promo on his YouTube influencer opponent for the upcoming blood money show? No? Okay, good, just checking. WWE Raw is back for a special Halloween episode tonight, but more importantly, it's the last Raw before the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, which means this episode will focus on… well, we're not really sure. They don't really need to sell the show because it's already paid for by the Saudi government, but for continuity's sake, they're going to promote it anyway. Here are the four Crown Jewel advertisements planned for WWE Raw tonight:

1. Roman Reigns Has a Message for Logan Paul on WWE Raw

Roman Reigns has a match with Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel on Saturday. Yeah, we've known about that for weeks but it's still sinking in. Roman will even be on television this week to promote it. Will Logan Paul grace WWE Raw with his presence as well? That may be too much to hope for.

2. Brock Lesnar Has a Message for Bobby Lashley on WWE Raw

Another part-time superstar will have words on WWE Raw tonight. Brock Lesnar is returning to promote his Crown Jewel match with Bobby Lashley. Will the two get physical again? If they do, it's in danger of lasting longer than the actual match will, so best to keep this confrontation non-violent.

3. Nikki Cross Challenges Bianca Belair in a Non-Title Match

Nikki Cross will challenge Bianca Belair on WWE Raw… but not for the title. She's only had this gimmick back for a week, so she has to be more patient than that.

4. Matt Riddle Takes on Otis in a WWE Raw Trick-Or-Street-Fight

And in what should be a crowd-pleaser, Otis and Riddle will go head-to-head in a Halloween-themed hardcore match. This one is guaranteed to be a treat, no tricks.

WWE Raw airs at 8/7C on USA Network, so if you're done trick-or-treating, you can tune in. If not, head back here tomorrow for results.

