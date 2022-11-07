WWE Raw Preview: Seth Rollins Issues US Title Open Challenge

With Saturday's Crown Jewel event finally in the record books, a few things are certain: Logan Paul has cemented his legacy as better at wrestling than he deserves to be, the Saudi regime has effectively sportswashed away a little bit more of it's horrific human rights record, and WWE fans can look forward to the next PLE: Survivor Series: War Games. What's less clear is what to expect from WWE Raw tonight.

Obviously, we'll see some follow-up from Crown Jewel and setup for Survivor Series, particularly when it comes to the factions preparing for War Games. Damage CTRL are the new holders of the Women's Tag Team Championships, but they're going to need to add more team members to make a full War Games lineup. Likewise, for their opponents, a team led by Bianca Belair that will surely include Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Who else will join these teams? Could it be Sasha Banks and Naomi, recently added back to the WWE intro video? And if so, whose side will they be on? We'd guess the babyface side, considering the monster pop they'll get when they finally show back up. Maybe that will be tonight.

But as of now, WWE has only advertised one match for WWE Raw tonight: and for that, we only know one of the opponents.

Seth Rollins has issued an open challenge for his United States Championship, and one possible opponent is Mustafa Ali. But will Mustafa Ali lose to Seth Rollins tonight? Or would WWE prefer to let Rollins beat someone else tonight and beat Ali later at Survivor Series? That's the question.

WWE Raw airs tonight at 8/7C on USA Network, so prepare to devote three valuable hours of your life to this nonsense. Or just check back here tomorrow for highlights. Whatever you prefer.

