Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: jade cargill, Liv Morgan, peacock, Royal Rumble, wwe

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Jade Cargill Debuts; Liv Morgan Returns (VIDEO)

Tonight's WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match saw the in-ring debut of Jade Cargill (who went right after Nia Jax) and the return of Liv Morgan.

The WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match set a pretty high bar for the Men's Royal Rumble Match to clear late on tonight, with big-time action and some headline-making debuts & returns. Fitting those two categories were Jade Cargill and Liv Morgan. For the former, it was the culmination of weeks of promoting Cargill's debut – with folks left wondering which show she would be joining. While we might not have an answer to that part, we got a very definitive answer about whether or not Cargill is ready for the WWE. After a massive intro & crowd reaction, Cargill entered at Number 27 and immediately went after the biggest threat in the ring – Nia Jax. And speaking of loud reactions from the crowd, Liv Morgan made her surprise return from injury at the Number 30 spot – and while neither Cargill nor Morgan would go on to win the shot at the title at WrestleMania, they both made their presences known in some very big ways. But don't our word for it – not when we have the video released by the WWE to pass along…

Here's a look at Cargill's debut, followed by a serious display of strength on her part that left Jax eliminated – and a whole lot of folks both inside and outside of the ring impressed:

And here's an impressive sequence of assaults that saw a whole lot of very big names eliminated:

