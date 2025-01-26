Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Blows AEW Collision Away

The Chadster recaps WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, which Tony Khan tried and failed to counter-program with AEW Collision. Auughh man! So unfair! 🤼‍♂️😤

Article Summary WWE Saturday Night's Main Event showcased epic matches and storytelling, setting the gold standard in wrestling.

Rhea Ripley vs Nia Jax exemplified WWE's superior women's wrestling compared to AEW's random bouts.

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens' contract signing highlighted WWE's sophisticated segments.

Gunther retained the title in a thrilling main event, proving WWE's unmatched excellence in wrestling.

The Chadster is still reeling from watching last night's WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, which was absolutely everything professional wrestling should be! 💪 Of course, Tony Khan had to try to counter-program it with AEW Collision, which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event opened with an absolute banger as Rhea Ripley defended her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax. The match showed exactly how WWE does women's wrestling right, unlike certain other companies that shall not be named (but their initials are A-E-W) who just throw random matches together without any storytelling. 🙄

Speaking of storytelling, The Chadster needs to take a moment to tell you about the nightmare The Chadster had last night after watching the show. The Chadster dreamed that Tony Khan was chasing The Chadster through the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, wielding one of those old-school microphones that was hanging from the ceiling during the show. Every time The Chadster turned a corner, Tony Khan would be there, sensually whispering "Let me tell you about our long-term storytelling…" It was so terrifying, and The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat. Tony Khan needs to stop living rent-free in The Chadster's head! 😱

Back to WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Bron Breakker defended the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus in a match that showed exactly what wrestling should be – two tough guys beating each other up within WWE's perfectly structured format. As Kevin Nash said on his podcast last week, "AEW matches are like watching kids play with action figures while WWE matches are like watching real athletes compete," and The Chadster couldn't agree more! 📊

The contract signing segment with Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens was pure perfection, with Shawn Michaels moderating. You won't see this kind of sophisticated segment on AEW Collision, where they probably just had people hitting each other with pizza cutters or something. 🍕

Braun Strowman vs Jacob Fatu showed how WWE properly builds new stars, unlike Tony Khan who just throws ex-WWE talent at the wall to see what sticks. It's just so obvious that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😫

The main event saw Gunther retain the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso in a match that had The Chadster throwing back White Claws in celebration. Speaking of which, The Chadster tried to get Keighleyanne to watch this masterpiece of wrestling, but she just kept texting that guy Gary and said something about "not wanting to enable your unhealthy obsession." Auughh man! So unfair! 😭

The fact that Tony Khan would even dare to put AEW Collision head-to-head with WWE Saturday Night's Main Event just shows how desperately he's trying to cheese off The Chadster. Well guess what, Tony? The Chadster drove home in The Chadster's Mazda Miata last night knowing that WWE had put on another perfect show that AEW could never hope to match. 🚗

And you know what else? Bully Ray said it best on his podcast when he said, "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event reminded me why I got into this business, while AEW reminds me why some people should stay out of it." That's the kind of objective journalism that gets the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval! 🏆

Bottom line: WWE Saturday Night's Main Event proved once again that WWE is the gold standard in professional wrestling, and anyone who says different has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back. 🗡️

Now if you'll excuse The Chadster, The Chadster needs to go buy more White Claw, as Tony Khan owes The Chadster for all the ones The Chadster spilled in excitement during this amazing show. 🥤

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!