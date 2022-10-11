WWE Seeks More College Athletes with WWE Campus Rush Tour

It sounds like the name a cheap mobile game plagued by microtransaction, but WWE Campus Rush is actually a new initiative by WWE in its quest to convince more college athletes to sign with the company. For years, rules ensured that only colleges were able to exploit their student athletes for billions of dollars, but recent changes have opened up the door for other companies to exploit the athletes as well, and, in a remarkable development, for the athletes themselves to make some money too. With that, WWE launched its NIL (Next in Line) program to get college athletes to join WWE while still in school, lending legitimacy to the company as a pseudo-sports organization while offering the athletes a chance to become WWE superstars in the future if the real sport they're involved in doesn't work out.

But NIL alone wasn't enough, and now WWE has launched WWE Campus Rush, according to a new press release:

WWE Superstars such as Big E, Bianca Belair, Omos, Madcap Moss and Raquel Rodriguez, all of whom have transitioned from college athletics to a career in WWE, will address student athletes at each tour stop and educate them about the global leader in sports entertainment. In conjunction with each university, student athletes will learn about WWE's "Next In Line" (NIL) program and the resources that they can utilize including brand building, social media, fan engagement, media training and more. Each stop of the tour will include a lively competition that features student athletes facing off on the microphone to cut the best WWE-style promo.

The WWE Campus Rush Tour begins tomorrow, October 12th, with the following schedule:

University of Mississippi – Tomorrow, October 12

Georgia Tech – Thursday, October 13

Clemson University – Tuesday, October 25

Boise State University – Tuesday, November 8

University of Arkansas – Wednesday, November 9

Ohio State University – Tuesday, November 15

University of Kansas – Tuesday, December 6

Penn State University – Wednesday, December 7

The tour will continue in the new year as well at more universities, including University of Florida, University of Michigan, Michigan State University, University of North Carolina, Texas A&M University, University of Oklahoma, Auburn University, University of Illinois, and Northwestern University

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe