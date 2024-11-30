Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Survivor Series, WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Preview: Tony Khan Can't Ruin This

The Chadster previews WWE Survivor Series: WarGames! 🔥 Five epic matches, Tony Khan's evil schemes, and why this PLE will put AEW to shame. 🏆 YEAH!

The Chadster is so excited to bring you this preview of tonight's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames! 🎉🥳 It's like Christmas has come early for true wrestling fans, and The Chadster couldn't be more thrilled! 😍💖 Starting at 6PM Eastern from the incredible city of Vancouver, WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is going to be streaming on Peacock and the WWE Network, and it's going to be the most amazing thing you've ever seen in your life! 🤯🔥

But wouldn't you know it, Tony Khan just had to try and ruin everything! 😡 He's airing a three-hour AEW Collision and AEW Rampage that starts before Survivor Series: WarGames and bleeds right into the show's start time. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤 This should be illegal interference! How is Tony Khan getting away with it? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠

Now, let The Chadster give you a rundown of the five incredible matches WWE has advertised for tonight's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Each one of these matches is going to be the greatest match of all time on the greatest PLE of all time, putting everything AEW has ever done and will ever do to shame. 💪😎

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Full Card Breakdown

First up, we have the Men's WarGames Match featuring Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Jacob Fatu, and "Big" Bronson Reed. 🤼‍♂️ This match is going to be so epic that Tony Khan will probably cry himself to sleep tonight. 😂 The Original Bloodline reuniting with CM Punk is the kind of storytelling that AEW could only dream of! 🏆

Next, we have the Women's WarGames Match with Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Naomi, and IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae. 👑 This match is going to be so good that it'll make Tony Khan's women's division look like a backyard wrestling show. 😏

The World Heavyweight Championship is on the line as Gunther defends against Damian Priest. 🏅 The Chadster can already tell this match is going to be a technical masterpiece that will make everyone forget about all those flippy AEW matches. 🙄

LA Knight is putting his United States Championship on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura. 🇺🇸 This match is going to have more charisma in one minute than AEW has had in its entire existence. YEAH! 😤

Finally, we have the Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match with Bron Breakker defending against Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser. 🏆 This match is going to be so good that it'll make Tony Khan wish he never got into the wrestling business. 😂

Tony Khan Ruins The Chadster's Dreams With Unfathomable Nightmare

The Chadster was having the most wonderful dream about WWE Survivor Series: WarGames last night. 😴💤 The Chadster was in the front row, cheering on all the amazing WWE Superstars, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared out of nowhere! 😱 He was riding a giant White Claw can like a mechanical bull, splashing seltzer all over the ring and ruining the matches. 🌊 The Chadster tried to stop him, but Tony Khan just laughed and said, "You'll never escape me, Chad!" Then he started chasing The Chadster through the arena, throwing AEW action figures at The Chadster's head. 😰 Just when The Chadster thought he was cornered, Triple H appeared and hit Tony Khan with a Pedigree, saving the day! But when The Chadster turned to thank him, it was actually that guy Gary wearing a Triple H mask. 😳 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, and Keighleyanne just rolled her eyes and went back to texting Gary. Why does Tony Khan have to invade The Chadster's dreams like this? It's so obvious he's obsessed with The Chadster. 🙄

How to Watch WWE Suvivor Series: WarGames Tonight

Don't forget to tune into WWE Survivor Series: WarGames tonight at 6PM Eastern on Peacock and the WWE Network! 📺 And whatever you do, DO NOT watch AEW Collision or AEW Rampage. Don't let Tony Khan trick you into accidentally watching his inferior product. 🚫 Remember, true wrestling fans only watch WWE! 💯

The Chadster is going to be watching WWE Survivor Series: WarGames in his Mazda Miata while blasting Smash Mouth and sipping on White Claw, just like any unbiased wrestling journalist would. 🚗🎵🍹 As the great Eric Bischoff recently said on his 83 Weeks, "AEW is like a pizza with no cheese – it looks like wrestling, but it's missing the most important ingredient: WWE's superior production values." 🍕 And you know that's true because Eric Bischoff has the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval. 💯

So get ready for the greatest night in the history of our sport, courtesy of WWE! WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is going to literally change the wrestling business forever, and Tony Khan is going to be left in the dust where he belongs. 💨 The Chadster can't wait! 🎉🥳

