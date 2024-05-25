Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: becky lynch, dominik mysterio, Liv Morgan, wwe

WWE Women's World Title: Liv Morgan Defeats Becky Lynch (and Dom?)

Liv Morgan defeated WWE Women's World Champion Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring - with "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio's "help."

Well, it looks like "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio is going to have some serious explaining to do when "Mami" Rhea Ripley learns what went down during the WWE Women's World Championship at WWE King and Queen of the Ring. Vowing to challenger Liv Morgan that he would do whatever it took to make sure she doesn't defeat Becky Lynch and walk away with the title – guess what happened? Yup, Morgan defeated Lynch for the championship (her second reign as champ) – and with Mysterio's "help."

Near the end of the match, "Dirty Dom" slides a chair into the ring for Lynch to use to finish off Morgan – even getting up on the ring apron to distract the ref to buy Lynch some time. Instead, Liv follows up a DDT onto the chair with an ObLivion – and with that, the victory. I think it would be safe to assume that this matter is going to be addressed this Monday on Raw – just a lucky guess:

Here's a look at the face-to-face between Mysterio and Morgan during the pre-show – which had us feeling that "Dirty Dom" wasn't just going to be spending the match munching popcorn in the stands:

Here's a look at Lynch and Morgan's entrances prior to the match:

Here are some highlights from the match that were released on social media:

And here's a look at Triple H congratulating the new champ:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!