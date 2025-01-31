Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: jock, prime video, scott snyder, wytches

Wytches: "Everything Is Going Well": Scott Snyder Offers Series Update

Scott Snyder offered an update on how things were looking with Prime Video's adaptation of his and artist Jock's comic book series Wytches.

It's hard to believe that it's been close to three months since we last checked in for an update on Prime Video's animated adaptation of writer Scott Snyder's and artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches. When we last checked in, Snyder shared how they were in the midst of voice casting and animation, as his focus on the series was now less on writing and more on the production side. Well, it definitely sounds like things have been rolling along over the past few months. In his Our Best Jackett substack ("Newsletter #202: Absolutely Sick"), Snyder that "everything is going well" with the animated series. "We are in production now. We're about to do some voice records. So we're starting to get the actual episodes up and running. I can't wait to tell you more when I can," Snyder added.

Wytches is "Present-Day Horror": Scott Snyder

In a previous Our Best Jackett Substack newsletter ("Newsletter #167: Season's Greetings!"), Snyder does an impressive job of explaining how a writers' room operates by taking us step-by-step through how the one he's running is shaping the season. At the end of his newsletter, Snyder offered some very interesting comparisons to give us a better sense of the vibe & tone we can expect from the animated series.

"It's just something we haven't seen on television." Snyder shared, "It's sort of extreme horror—real Clive Barker, John Carpenter, Paul Verhoeven too, like really body horror mixed with really high emotion, like really, I think, and I hope some resonant, substantive character work. So it's got these extremes like 'Invincible' where it's hyper-violent, hyper-scary because it's horror over here, but also hyper-emotional, and it has things that we really care about."

The showrunner continued, "So it'll be a really big swing for animation because there isn't anything like it on TV. It's less genre than some of the other horror stuff that's there that I love, like I love 'Castlevania' and 'Castlevania: Nocturne.' But it's less genre. It's present-day horror, so it's just something we haven't seen on television, and visually it's going to mimic Jock's art a lot, so it's really unique."

