Wytches: Scott Snyder Offers Quick Update: "I Love It To Death"

Scott Snyder dropped a quick update on the Season 2 writers' room for Amazon's adaptation of his & artist Jock's Image Comics series Wytches.

We will readily admit that we weren't expecting to hear too much from Scott Snyder regarding Amazon's Prime Video animated adaptation of his & artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches. If you've been checking out Bleeding Cool's comics coverage, then you know Snyder's been more than a bit busy on the DC Comics side of things. With San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and the fallout from it running this past week, we were more than content to kindly wait our turns (especially after that big update in June – more on that below). Thankfully, Snyder did not leave us completely wanting. In the August 2nd edition of his substack newsletter, Our Best Jackett ("Newsletter #190: In Case You Missed SDCC"), dropped a quick couple of sentences to let fans know what the current status quo was and how much of his day working on the series eats up. "We're back in the 'Wytches' room doing season two. I love it to death. It eats my fucking life. It's like noon to five every day, but it's also a lot of work on the side," Snyder shared.

In a June edition of his newsletter ("Newsletter #185: The Big Lead-Up"), Snyder confirmed that the Season 2 writers' room was up and running and that they were "neck-deep" into crafting the second season. "But yeah, so we're working on season two. It's sort of like 'Aliens' to 'Alien.' There's more Wytches, bigger Wytches, crazier Wytches. And without giving too much away, I think it could shape up to be something really, really special and at least as good as season one, which I already love."

Snyder also adjusted the time frame for when the series may be hitting Prime Video screens, noting that "the first season should air end of '25, possibly or even more likely into '26" because of the strike." Whatever the release window ends up being, Snyder also noted that we should start seeing the marketing push for the animated series kicking in at some point next year.

As for the show, Snyder revealed that he had a chance to check out the first test animation – like a "trial trailer." And from what Snyder saw, it sounds like fans of the graphic novel's visuals have a lot to be excited about. "So we got our first test animation, our first trailer, essentially, like our trial trailer. And it looks awesome. It looks like Jock's art, essentially, but animated. So there's all of Matt Hollingsworth's great painted color, splatter effects, all of that kind of stuff is in it. So it looks like the book come to life, and I just can't wait for you guys to see it," Snyder added.

