X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo on Season 2, Grant Morrison Costumes & More

X-Men '97 series creator and writer Beau DeMayo shared his thoughts on the X-Men '97 Season 2 news that was released during Disney's D23.

During today's Disney D223 Marvel Animation presentation, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, and series stars Cal Dodd and Lenore Zann were on hand to offer some new intel on the second season of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97. That included learning that the team would have the outfits that their comic book counterparts were famous for during Grant Morrison's run with New X-Men (designed by artist Frank Quitely). Zann shared that Rogue will be on a "hero's journey" during the second season: "She's on a mission, and she's not going to stop until she gets what she wants." Dodd shared that he was happy to have Bishop return. Along with Bishop, we also learned that Polaris, Danger (not Warlock, as originally reported), Havoc, and Apocalypse would be appearing. Now, we're getting a chance to hear from series creator and writer Beau DeMayo regarding the news that was shared during the presentation.

In his first tweet, DeMayo notes that he was always looking for a way to get Polaris into the show – noting in a follow-up that was the reason she was briefly shown during the first season finale:

DeMayo addresses the costume change for the team, noting that it ties into the upcoming season's themes and a number of important storylines from the comics. In a follow-up, DeMayon was asked what his level of involvement was in the second season on a 1-10 scale. "This is hard to answer. I had the whole season broken and written and was overseeing production when I departed. Whether they went back in and blew stuff up, I can't speak to," he replied. In terms of his influence, DeMayo added, "When I left, all of it. Now, who knows? I'll find out when you do, but all these announcements today align with my original vision and creative decisions."

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo, Brad Winderbaum on Animated Series' Future

Previously, DeMayo clarified what his level of involvement will be with the second season of X-Men '97. "I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show," DeMayo wrote in response to a tweet/x asking for an update (which you can check out below). "This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes." Shortly after, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, would offer more details to EW during a profile interview focused on the season finale.

Though the article confirmed that DeMayo will not be returning, Winderbaum noted, "We are honoring Beau's ideas for the second season" while also confirming that the show "will have a new head writer for season 3." With that said, Winderbaum believes that having episodic directors Emi Yonemura and Chase Conley returning can help maintain quality & consistency. "So much of the visual storytelling of this show comes from him and our amazing directing team. So it does feel like there's a consistent voice. The mantra is the same, the goals are the same, and the source material is the same. As long as that's our guiding principle, that we're honoring the comics and the original show, that's the core to the creative pursuit," Winderbaum added – noting that Castorena is "an amazing architect in his own right."

