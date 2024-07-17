Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Emmys, Marvel Studios, X-Men '97

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Reacts to "Remember It" Emmy Award Nomination

X-Men '97 series creator and writer Beau DeMayo shared his reaction to Episode 5: "Remember It" getting an Emmy Awards nomination.

While Marvel Studios might already be looking to the future of the animated series (with reports that Matthew Chauncey (Marvel's What If…?) is taking on the role of head writer for the third season), The Television Academy was busy honoring the amazing television that has graced our screens – and that includes series creator, writer, and Season 1 Showrunner Beau DeMayo's X-Men '97. The hit animated series is nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Animated Program category for the DeMayo-penned Episode 5: "Remember It." The Marvel Studios series will be going up against The Simpsons, Scavenger's Reign, Bob's Burgers, and Blue Eye Samurai (a personal favorite of ours). "Could not be more honored, and in disbelief. If you would've told 10-year-old Beau that the #XMen97 show he created would be up for an Emmy, he would've laughed. Thank you," DeMayo wrote earlier today when the nominations were announced – and that wasn't all.

Here's a look at what DeMayo had to share on social media shortly after the Emmy Awards nominations hit:

Could not be more honored, and in disbelief. If you would've told 10-year-old Beau that the #XMen97 show he created would be up for an Emmy, he would've laughed. Thank you #Emmys See you in September. https://t.co/9dRIiAcAR4 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) July 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo, Brad Winderbaum on Animated Series' Future

Previously, DeMayo clarified what his level of involvement will be with the second season of X-Men '97. "I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show," DeMayo wrote in response to a tweet/x asking for an update (which you can check out below). "This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes." Shortly after, Winderbaum would offer more details to EW during a profile interview focused on the season finale.

Though the article confirmed that DeMayo will not be returning, Winderbaum noted, "We are honoring Beau's ideas for the second season" while also confirming that the show "will have a new head writer for season 3." With that said, Winderbaum believes that having episodic directors Emi Yonemura and Chase Conley returning can help maintain quality & consistency. "So much of the visual storytelling of this show comes from him and our amazing directing team. So it does feel like there's a consistent voice. The mantra is the same, the goals are the same, and the source material is the same. As long as that's our guiding principle, that we're honoring the comics and the original show, that's the core to the creative pursuit," Winderbaum added – noting that Castorena is "an amazing architect in his own right."

Thank you. I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show. #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!