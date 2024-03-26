Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, streaming, TV | Tagged: Brad Winderbaum, disney, Marvel Animation, X-Men '97

X-Men '97 EP Brad Winderbaum Teases Possible '90s Animated Crossovers

X-Men '97 executive producer Brad Winderbaum teased "a lot of fun cameos" from "The Animated Series" and other '90s Marvel animated shows.

X-Men '97 is the first major animated project Marvel Animation attempted to recapture the glory of the '90s Fox Saturday morning cartoons and continuation as a legacy sequel series. It's the shared ambition of ex-showrunner Beau DeMayo and executive producer Brad Winderbaum, among others, to bring back the animation style as well as the bulk of the surviving cast of the original X-Men: The Animated Series cast. For the most part, it was achieved except for Cedric Smith, who passed on reprising Professor Charles Xavier, and Ross Marquand taking over the role. Ray Chase took over for the late Norm Spencer as Scott Summers/Cyclops. Lenore Zann, Cal Dodd, George Buza, and Alison Sealy-Smith reprising their roles as Rogue, Wolverine, Beast, and Storm, with Chris Potter, Alyson Court, and Catherine Disher playing different roles in favor of A.J. LoCascio, Holly Chou, and Jennifer Hale for Gambit, Jubilee, and Jean Grey. Winderbaum has taken over since DeMayo's departure and spoke about what surprises we can have in store with the first few episodes already littered with Easter eggs from TAS.

X-Men '97 EP Brad Winderbaum Promises "A Lot of Fun Cameos"

When asked if we can expect cameos from Marvel's other successful '90s animated shows like Spider-Man: The Animated Series, "We have a great executive who works for us named Drew River, who manages the continuity of the timeline. And obviously, that becomes more complex as you enter the multiverse saga and tracking multiple timelines," Winderbaum told Men's Health. "'X-Men '97' fits into that '90s timeline, along with the OG series, as well as those concurrent '90s shows that would sometimes cross over with the X-Men. The potential is always there. Without going into spoiler territory, the original show does have a lot of fun cameos, and '97 carries that torch." For more, including how Marvel's What If… led to X-Men '97, his goals for the series, balancing the reach between TAS fans and embracing the new, and more, you can check out the interview here. New episodes of X-Men '97 stream Wednesdays on Disney+.

