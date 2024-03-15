Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: beau demayo, disney plus, Marvel Studios, preview, X-Men '97

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo, Marvel Studios "Parted Ways": Brad Winderbaum

Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum doesn't categorize Beau DeMayo as being fired, and offered a production update on X-Men '97 Seasons 2 & 3.

Earlier this week, fans were shocked to learn that showrunner, writer & executive producer Beau DeMayo had reportedly been fired from Marvel Studios & Disney+'s X-Men '97 last week. The news was so shocking because it came at a time when DeMayo had finished writing the second season and had discussed plans for a third season with the show's team – with the show's Hollywood premiere happening on Wednesday, ahead of next week's premiere. Since that time, we haven't heard much – aside from a post on DeMayo's Twitter/X: "Speech is silver, silence is golden." Now, Brad Winderbaum, head of streaming, television, and animation at Marvel Studios, is addressing the issue as much as he can – including the matter of whether to not DeMayo was fired.

"I can't talk about the details, but I can say that Beau had real respect and passion for these characters and wrote what I think are excellent scripts that really the rest of the team were able to draw inspiration from [to] build this amazing show that's on screen," Winderbaum shared with EW in an interview that went live on Friday afternoon – taking issue with the matter being referred to as a firing, adding, "'We parted ways' is the best way I could say."

Winderbaum also offered an update on where things stand with the second season and starting development on the third season "soon," adding, "I've now seen versions of animatics for the entire second season. Obviously, when you're in that stage, there's a lot of work to do. It's editorial, but it's also still iterative because there's still story to be worked out when you put it on its feet in that way. We're going to start development on the third season very soon. And, yeah, we're trying to figure out who is going to be that voice on the page, but luckily — that's going to come as a surprise — there's many talented X-Men fans, excellent writers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!