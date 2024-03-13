Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Voice Cast, EP (But Not Beau DeMayo) Talk Animated Series

Check out what the voice cast and others behind Disney+ & Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 had to share about the upcoming animated series.

Well, this whole thing has gotten really awkward. On Tuesday, reports hit that Marvel Studios had fired X-Men '97 showrunner, writer & executive producer Beau DeMayo – with Season 2 already written and the show's Hollywood premiere set for this week. Since that time, Marvel Studios hasn't commented, while DeMayo's previously deactivated Twitter/X account was reactivated to share coverage of the story and post a message. But even with all of that still very actively in-play, here's still the business of covering the animated series – and that's why we're passing along the featurette above. In "A New Age," EP Brad Winderbaum, Consulting Producer Larry Houston, and voice actors Alison Sealy-Smith, Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, and Adrian Hough take viewers behind the scenes to show us how the series honors the original animated run while also expanding upon the storylines that were previously established.

X-Men '97: A Look Ahead at What's to Come…

Picking up directly after the events of the "final" episode "Graduation Day" (directed by Larry Houston and written by James Krieg), the series will apparently deal with the fallout stemming from the world witnessing Henry Peter Gyrich shooting Xavier during a Mutant/Human Relations Summit. While Xavier & Lilandra leave for the Shi'Ar home world for Xavier's cure, global support for mutantkind grows. As we've seen in previous previews for the animated series, the X-Men roster will see some changes as Morph and Bishop join the team. Things are apparently so good that Rogue & Gambit consider giving a real-life a shot, while Cyclops & Storm look to continue growing Professor X's dream. Even Magneto was apparently moved enough by Xavier's words & actions to consider giving Xavier's philosophy a try. So, with all of this "happily ever after" stuff going on, what better time for Mr. Sinister to make a return?

Marvel Animation's "X-Men'97" revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

