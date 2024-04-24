Posted in: Disney+, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, preview, trailer, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97: Lenore Zann on Ep. 7: "THIS One's for Remy"; Thanks Team

X-Men '97 star Lenore Zann (Rogue) touched on Episode 7, checked in with fans, and shared her appreciation for the show's creative team.

Earlier today, we did out best to jump through hoops to avoid spoiling what happened during this week's chapter of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 S01E07: "Bright Eyes" (directed by Emi-Emmet Yonemura and written by Charley Feldman & JB Ballard). Are you ready? Rogue goes the f**k off in some very violent ways before General [SPOILER] and shield-slinger [SPOILER] show up to offer her the intel that she needs. [SPOILER] is murdered by an associate of Mister Sinister, while Rogue looks to permanently eliminate another problem – only for it to go horribly wrong when [SPOILER] ends up becoming a human-Sentinel hybrid to deal with. Thankfully, [SPOILER] shows up to take down the threat, have a "timey-wimey" father/son reunion, and offer the team a heads-up that Sinister is working with someone who is looking to deal the team some serious pain – [SPOILER], who reveals to Sinister that Xavier is on his way back to Earth – and that [SPOILER] is keeping the very-much-still-alive [SPOILER] a prisoner.

Earlier tonight, Lenore Zann checked in on social media to post about the Rogue-focused episode and share her love & appreciation for the way the creative team has handled her beloved character. "#Xmen97 [X-Men '97] #ep7 [Episode 7] is here. Well, y'all, Ah'm jest takin' care of business. A galz gotta do what a galz gotta do. And THIS one's for Remy. Who's with me?" Zann wrote, referencing the "scorched earth" rage & hurt fueling Rogue's actions. "A mighty thanX to the entire Marvel/Disney/X-Men97 Team for making my job as an actor easier – and for making me look good!!" Zann added. "Truly grateful to be part of this amazing team – the OG team and the new one. You know who you are. And to the fans – don't say I didn't warn ya. Like I said, Rogue's real journey is just beginning. Buckle up. 💪❤️‍🔥 Love y'all. 🫶🏽" The actress ended her post with essential quotes: "We're X-men. What defines us is hope. That's why we don't give up. That's why, no matter the odds… we find a way to win…." and "Guess that's the difference between us and the Avengers. The world already looked pretty good to them. They fought to keep it as it was. We fight to make it BETTER." Here's a look at Zann's post:

And here's a look at Lenore reaching back out to the fans to help them process how the show's been making them feel:

X-Men '97: Lenore Zann on Learning About Series

Speaking with IGN as part of an exclusive roundtable interview, Zann offered some insights into how she ended up returning for the hit animated series – and it started on a very mysterious note. The actress received an email lacking in basic specifics – but was more along the lines of, "Disney's gonna be doing some new show. They're not really saying what it is, but they're trying to find you. And I know how to get you, so can I give your number to them?" From there, casting director Meredith Layne would reach out to Zann to gauge her interest in the project – but still not sharing what it was. It was only when Zann received the lines that they wanted her to read that she knew it was something "X-Men" animation-related – but nothing yet about X-Men '97.

"They were the lines from the original show, and I was like, 'Oh! It's Rogue! I'll just do Rogue.' And so I did it and sent it off,' Zann explained. "And about a month later, three weeks later, I got a call saying, 'Yeah, the producers want to meet with you on Zoom.' So then we went on Zoom, and they got me to read with Meredith [Layne] on Zoom, and then at the end of it, they were like, 'Oh my god, Lenore, we just love you. Would you please be in the show? Because we really want you in the show.' I was like, 'Absolutely! You got me.'"

