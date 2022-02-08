X-Men '97: TAS Writers Talk Premiere Window, Number of Episodes & More

It's been a little over a month since we last checked in with how things were going with Marvel Studios and Disney+'s upcoming animated series revival X-Men '97, but now we're getting some fresh intel directly from X-Men: The Animated Series' writers Eric Lewald and Julia Lewald. Checking in with Justin Underwood for an interview on Underwood's YouTube channel (which you can check out here), the duo praised the work that Beau DeMayo has been doing as showrunner & offered some insight into how many episodes the season will be as well as a better approximation of when it will be released.

"There is great love and affection and respect from an entire group of people that are doing this show, starting at the top with Beau DeMayo as the showrunner. And they have this challenge, I believe, looking at 10 episodes for the first season that's gonna come out mid-next year, and they're starting it soon after ours ended," the pair revealed. With the new series picking up the plot threads directly from the original animated series, fans will be able to easily recognize the connections- with the duo adding: "There'll be references, fans will be able to sit down and say 'Oh, I'm thinking about stuff that happened previously on 'X-Men', and it's gonna lead into… So, they're starting at that starting point and then building the stories that they'd like to go off of that."

Stemming from writer, showrunner & executive producer DeMayo, the series is expecting to see alums Cal Dodd as Logan/Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Anna Marie/Rogue, George Buza as Hank McCoy/Beast, Adrian Hough as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, Christopher Britton as Nathaniel Essex/Mister Sinister, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, Chris Potter as Remy LeBeau/Gambit, Alison Sealy-Smith as Ororo Munroe/Storm, and Alyson Court as Jubilation Lee/Jubilee return. In addition, Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, J.P. Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and A.J. LoCascio are set to join the cast. Here's a look back to Dodd's Instagram post from earlier this year putting to rest any questions out there about whether or not the man who voiced Wolverine for all five seasons of the original animated series (appearing in all but three of the run's 76 episodes) would be returning for the animated revival: