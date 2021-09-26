Y: The Last Man S01E05 Preview: Agent 355 & Yorick Get to the Point

With this week's preview for FX on Hulu and EP & showrunner Eliza Clark's adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's comic book series Y: The Last Man, Yorick (Ben Schnetzer), Agent 355 (Ashley Romans), and Ampersand find themselves in a Boston that even less friendly than usual as their search for Dr. Allison Mann (Diana Bang) continues, while Brown (Diane Lane) looks to keep her plans covered from those looking to stop them. In the following clip, Yorick seems to be taking issue with the manner in which Agent 355 is keeping him alive. Well, now it's time for him to get comfortable with sharp objects and take a more active role in staying alive.

Here's a look at the newest preview for the next episode of FX on Hulu's Y: The Last Man, followed by an overview of "Mann Hunt" and more:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Y: The Last Man Season 1 Episode 5 "Mann Hunt": Yorick and Agent 355 search for Dr. Allison Mann in war-torn Boston. Back in D.C., Jennifer hides the truth about Yorick from her political rivals. Written by Tian Jun Gu and directed by Mairzee Almas.

Now here's the official trailer for FX on Hulu's Y: The Last Man, currently streaming on FX on Hulu:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Y: The Last Man | Official Trailer – Season 1 | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0EEQ5Lj-cXM)

A drama series based on DC Comics' acclaimed series of the same name by Vaughan and Guerra, Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

The ensemble cast also features Diane Lane as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Ashley Romans as Agent 355, Amber Rose Tamblyn as Kimberly Cunningham, Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann, Elliot Fletcher as Sam Jordan, and Juliana Canfield as Beth Deville. All episodes of the season will be directed by women and the production has a significant number of female department heads, including both DPs, the production designer, costume designer, casting director, editors, stunt coordinator, and more. Clark serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Louise Friedberg, Vaughan, and Melina Matsoukas. Nellie Reed serves as producer. Y: The Last Man is produced by FX Productions.