Yellowjackets Gets Early Season 3 Green Light From Showtime

Just in case the good news last week that Showtime's Yellowjackets would be kicking off its mystery-filled second season beginning on Friday, March 24, via streaming or on-demand (and on Sunday, March 26, on the cable network) wasn't quite enough "good news" for you, then how about this? The Emmy-nominated series has officially been picked up for a third season, first reported exclusively by Deadline Hollywood. "With Yellowjackets' runaway success in season one and the pent-up anticipation for season two, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast-tracking season three now," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks. "The show's ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, eOne, and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success."

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), Showtime's Yellowjackets stars Emmy nominee & Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Oscar & Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis (Camping), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Wednesday), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). The second season cast also includes Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue) and Kevin Alves. Now here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for the second season, set to hit Showtime screens on March 24th:

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story& coming-of-age drama, Showtime's Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls' soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. The cable series is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, with Karyn Kusama directing the pilot. The series is produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne).