Yellowjackets: Nia Sondaya Upped to Series Regular for Final Season

Report: Showrunners Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets has upped Nia Sondaya (Teen Akilah) to a series regular for the final season.

Season 4 of Yellowjackets will conclude the acclaimed series, premiering in 2026.

Co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson say the story is ending at the right moment.

Nia Sondaya's expanded role hints at major developments in Yellowjackets' endgame.

A little less than four months after we learned that series co-creators and co-showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets would be ending its run with the 2026-premiering fourth season, we've got some production news to pass along. Based on Deadline Hollywood's exclusive reporting, we're going to get a chance to see much more of what happened to Nia Sondaya's Teen Akilah, with Sondaya promoted to a series regular. After letting Teen Lottie (Courtney Eaton) know that she was done with the Wilderness visions, Teen Akilah took off on her own. With the upcoming season being the final run, it will be interesting to see how this factors into the show's endgame.

"After three incredible seasons, and great consideration, we're excited to announce that we will be bringing the story of 'Yellowjackets' to its twisted conclusion in this fourth and final season," Lyle and Nickerson shared in a statement when the news was first announced that the series would be ending with a fourth season. "We've always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it's our belief that our job — our responsibility — is to listen. Telling this emotional, wild, and deeply human story has been a profoundly meaningful experience and a true honor for us, and we're so very grateful to the brilliant cast, crew, and writers who have bravely gone on the journey with us to bring it to life. Most of all, we want to thank the fans who have stuck with us through every moment, mystery and meal — the Hive is nothing without you! We can't wait to share the final chapter with you and hope you find it…delicious. All the best, A & B."

Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 3 starred Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Heretic), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) returning in a recurring role. In addition, Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) will guest star, along with Joel McHale (Community).

Lyle, Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. Yellowjackets is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

