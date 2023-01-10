Yellowjackets Posts First-Look Season 2 Image of Elijah Wood's Walter With Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 2 kicking off on March 24, here's a first-look image of Elijah Wood's Walter & Christina Ricci's Misty.

The good news keeps on rolling for fans on Showtime's Yellowjackets. Right before the year wrapped, they learned the second season would be hitting this March and that the series would be back for a third season. In addition, they got their first looks at Lauren Ambrose's Adult Vanessa "Van" Palmer. After the new year hit, we learned that two new faces were joining the cast, and another new face taking over a role in a recasting (more on that in a minute). This time around, we're getting a look at Elijah Wood's ("The Lord of the Rings" films, Wilfred) Walter, who was described when Wood was first cast in the season-long guest-starring role back in August 2022 as a dedicated Citizen Detective set to challenge Misty (Christina Ricci) "in ways she won't see coming." So far, from what we can see from the preview image below, it seems like they might just be on the same page. Or could this be a game of "cat & mouse"?

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), Showtime's Yellowjackets stars Emmy nominee & Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Oscar & Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis (Camping), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Wednesday), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). The second season cast also includes Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (Schitt's Creek), and Nia Sondaya (taking over the role of Teen Akilah, replacing Keeya King in a recasting). Now here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for the second season, set to hit Showtime screens on March 24th:

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story& coming-of-age drama, Showtime's Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls' soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

"With Yellowjackets' runaway success in season one and the pent-up anticipation for season two, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast-tracking season three now," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks. "The show's ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, eOne, and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success." The cable series is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, with Karyn Kusama directing the pilot. The series is produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne).