Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the hunting party

The Hunting Party S02E12 Preview: "Nancy Albright" Craves a New High

Bex (Melissa Roxburgh) and the team deal with dangers from all sides. Here's a preview for NBC's The Hunting Party S02E12: "Nancy Albright."

Article Summary The Hunting Party S02E12 "Nancy Albright" sends Bex and the team into a tense hunt for a killer chasing a deadly new high.

NBC's The Hunting Party raises the stakes as the team faces danger in the field and shocking truths at the Command Center.

The Hunting Party episode "Nancy Albright" spotlights a volatile case while trust begins to fracture among key allies.

This preview rounds up the official synopsis, trailer, and key details for The Hunting Party Season 2 Episode 12.

With tonight's episode of NBC and co-showrunners JJ Bailey & Jake Coburn's Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party, Bex (Roxburgh) and the team find themselves backed into a corner. As if tracking series killer "Nancy Albright" wasn't enough to handle, they also have to process what they've learned about those they thought they could trust. Yeah, that's a lot to juggle. With that in mind, here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for tonight's case:

The Hunting Party Season 2 Episode 12: "Nancy Albright" Preview

The Hunting Party Season 2 Episode 12: "Nancy Albright" – The team races to find Nancy Albright, a person with a drug addiction searching for a new type of high; back at the Command Center, the team is also forced to come to terms with new revelations about once-trusted individuals. Directed by Shana Stein and written by Neil Binnie & Hallie Cohen.

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison. Along with Roxburgh, the series also stars Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia.

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive-produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Michael Jones Morales is the writer and executive producer. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces the series.

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