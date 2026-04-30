Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Half Man

Half Man Episode 2 Sees Ruben Visiting Niall at University: Preview

Set to hit HBO and HBO Max tonight, here's our look at the second chapter of Richard Gadd's Jamie Bell and Gadd-starring Half Man.

Article Summary Half Man Episode 2 premieres tonight on HBO and HBO Max, with a preview of the next chapter in Richard Gadd’s drama.

Set in 1989, Half Man sees Niall struggling at university and inviting Ruben to join him for freshers week.

What starts with excitement quickly spirals, as Half Man Episode 2 teases devastating consequences for the brothers.

The preview also includes the official synopsis, season trailer, and Richard Gadd discussing the series and its journey onscreen.

Richard Gadd's Jamie Bell and Gadd-starring Half Man returns tonight with its second chapter, and we have a look at what we can expect. Capturing 30 years in the lives of two broken men (Gadd and Bell), the six-part limited series explores brotherhood, violence, and the intense fragility of male relationships. With S01E02 set to premiere tonight on HBO and HBO Max (and on BBC iPlayer, BBC One, and BBC Scotland in the UK and Ireland), we've got a look at the official overview, image gallery, and a season trailer offering new looks at what's still to come. In addition, Gadd offers insights into the series, how it made the transition from the page to the screen, and much more.

Half Man Season 1 Episode 2 Preview

Half Man Season 1 Episode 2: 1989. Niall is struggling at university when he invites Ruben to join him and his flatmates for freshers week. What begins with excitement ends in devastating consequences. Directed by Alexandra Brodski and written by Richard Gadd:

Niall and Ruben are brothers. Not related in blood but the closest you can get. One, fierce and loyal. The other, meek and mild-mannered. Inseparable youth. Brought into each other's lives through death and circumstance, all they have is each other… But when Ruben turns up at Niall's wedding three decades later, everything seems different. He is on edge. Shifty. Not acting like himself. And soon, an explosion of violence takes place which catapults us back through their lives, from the eighties to the present day.

Joining Gadd and Bell for the series are Stuart Campbell, Mitchell Robertson, Neve McIntosh, Marianne McIvor, Charlie De Melo, Bilal Hasna, Julie Cullen, Amy Manson, Anjli Mohindra, Tim Downie, Tom Andrews, Philippine Velge, Stuart McQuarrie, Sandy Batchelor, Piers Ewart, Scot Greenan, and newcomers Charlotte Blackwood, Calum Manchip, and Kate Robson-Stuart.

HBO and BBC's Half Man is created, written, and executive produced by Richard Gadd. Sophie Gardiner and Anna O'Malley are the executive producers, alongside Gaynor Holmes for the BBC and Gavin Smith for BBC Scotland. The series is directed by Alexandra Brodski and Eshref Reybrouck. Executive Producers for Mam Tor Productions are Tally Garner and Morven Reid. The series is produced by Mam Tor Productions (a Banijay UK company) in association with Thistledown Pictures, for BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Scotland, and HBO. Banijay Rights handles international distribution outside of BBC and HBO rights. Half Man is supported by Screen Scotland.

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