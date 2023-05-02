Yellowjackets Season 3 Already Impacted by WGA/AMPTP Strike: Lyle Yellowjackets co-creator Ashley Lyle took to Twitter to reveal how the WGA/AMPTP strike has already had an impact on Season 3.

If you live in a world where you believed that the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) were going to reach an agreement to avoid a strike, then please send my regards to your pet unicorn (we hope you're feeding her well). Because they didn't. And from what we're reading? It doesn't look like it's going to end anytime soon. And that sucks, will continue to suck, and will get suckier as the weeks drag on. And just so you understand exactly how this impacts your favorite shows, look no further than Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's (Narcos) Yellowjackets. A game-changing premiere season has led to an amazing second season of mystery & intrigue so far – and the third season? Well, that's where the writers' strike comes into play – as Lyle made us painfully aware of earlier today.

Here's a look at a tweet from Lyle confirming that the Showtime series was able to only get one day in the Season 3 writers' room before everything shut down – here's a look:

Well, we had exactly one day in the #YellowJackets S3 writers' room. It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I'm very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal. #1u #unionstrong ✊🐝 — Ashley Lyle (@ashannlyle) May 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Yellowjackets: What You Need to Know About Season 2

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, Showtime's Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Wednesday), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). The second season cast also includes Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (Schitt's Creek), and Nia Sondaya (taking over the role of Teen Akilah, replacing Keeya King in a recasting). With the series returning on March 24th (streaming & on-demand) and March 26th (on Showtime), here's a look at the official trailer for Showtime's Yellowjackets:

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story& coming-of-age drama, Showtime's Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls' soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Showtime's Yellowjackets is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, with Karyn Kusama directing the pilot. The series is produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne).