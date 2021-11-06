Yellowjackets: Showtime Shares Episode 1 "Pilot" Online & Here It Is!

On Sunday, November 14th, Showtime delivers a double-dose of tension and thrills with the second episode of Dexter: New Blood and the series premiere of Yellowjackets. But Showtime isn't making viewers wait until then to check out the latter, offering the first episode of the Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos)-created series for free. Starring Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Yellowjackets is part survival epic, part psychological horror, and part coming-of-age drama. The series focuses on a team of wildly talented high school girls' soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness, chronicling their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans. Attempting to piece their lives back together 25 years later, each of them will soon learn that what began in the wilderness is far from over.

Here's a look at the official trailer for Showtime's Yellowjackets, followed by a series overview and then the S01E01 "Pilot" (directed by Karyn Kusama and written by Lyle & Nickerson):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Yellowjackets (2021) Official Trailer #2 | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sYznLoeS_mA)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Yellowjackets | Series Premiere | Free Full Episode (TVMA) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72AslsI-7lk)

Showtime's Yellowjackets also stars Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Steven Krueger (The Originals), and Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers). Jonathan Lisco (Animal Kingdom, Halt and Catch Fire) joins Lyle and Nickerson to serve as executive producer and showrunning partner. Produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne), Kusama (Destroyer, Girlfight) executive produces and directed the pilot. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer.