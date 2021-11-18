Yellowstone: Paramount+ Announces Full Cast for Prequel Series 1883

Just when you thought Taylor Sheridan was done dominating the ratings with Yellowstone and now Mayor of Kingstown, Paramount+ announced the full cast that will join previously-announced stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Billy Bob Thornton, and LaMonica Garrett on the "Yellowstone" prequel 1883 ahead of its December 19th premiere. Audie Rick (Kenobi: A Star Wars Story), Marc Rissmann (Game of Thrones), Eric Nelsen, and James Landry Hébert (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) are set as series regulars. Deadline Hollywood also reported exclusively that Dawn Olivieri (Bright), Emma Malouff (American Crime Story), Alex Fine, Gratiela Brancusi, Anna Fiamora (A Shining Moment), Nichole Galicia (Django Unchained), Stephanie Nur (Four Women and a Funeral), Amanda Jaros (Women of the Movement), Noah Le Gros (A Score to Settle), and Martin Sensmeier (Yellowstone) have joined the cast.

Rick plays young John Dutton Sr., while Rissmann portrays Josef, a European immigrant who is married to Risa (Fiamora), who travels with an employed crew to guide his group across the frontier. Nelsen's Ennis is a young, handsome cowboy who agrees to help escort a group of inexperienced men, women, and children north to find a home. Hébert's Wade is a young cowboy who finds himself as part of a crew for a caravan of hopeful travelers making their way north for a better life, while Olivieri's Claire is a fierce, practical, and sharp widow who joins her brother and his family on a trip to find a new home. Malouff portrays Mary Abel, the daughter of Claire and the niece of James and Margaret Dutton, who joins her family on their journey West. Fine's Grady is an experienced cowboy and the leader of a crew of six drovers, who agrees to help an inexperienced crew round-up longhorn for their long journey. Brancusi's Noemi is a woman with two young boys who is recently widowed, while Fiamora's Risa is a young immigrant woman who is married to Josef and joins the traveling camp to move west. Jaros' Alina is a weary but hopeful immigrant woman who speaks little English but has much resolve. Galicia's Guinevere is a local prostitute who works in Fort Worth, Texas. Nur's Melodi is a beguiling prostitute who works at the saloon, while Le Gros' Colton is a young cowboy in the wagon camp who knows the ropes and has some smart insights about the dangers of their journey. Finally, Sensmeier's Sam is a Comanche Native-American Warrior.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 1883 | Teaser | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fk_t3nZQeGw) From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of "Yellowstone," "1883" follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land – Montana. 1883 hails from MTV Entertainment Studios, with production partners 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari are set to executive produce.