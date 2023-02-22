Yellowstone Star Kevin Costner's Attorney Pushes Back on Allegations An attorney for Kevin Costner is pushing back on allegations that the actor is making things difficult for Paramount Network's Yellowstone

Earlier this month, the news hit that series co-creator & showrunner Taylor Sheridan, Paramount Global & Paramount Network were preparing for Yellowstone to head off into the sunset as early as the end of the current season. Along with that shocker came the follow-up that in its place would be a new "Yellowstone" universe series fronted by Matthew McConaughey (Agent Elvis). But the biggest eybrow-archer was that this was all reportedly due to a growing divide between Yellowstone star (and recent Golden Globe Award-winner) Kevin Costner and Sheridan that's involved accusations & counter-accusations over Costner's commitment to the popular franchise. Now, a legal representative is pushing back on the previous claims in a statement to Puck.

"The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of 'Yellowstone' is an absolute lie," said attorney Marty Singer in their statement. "It's ridiculous—and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success." A rep for Paramount responded to Singer's comments: "As we previously stated, Kevin [Costner] has been a key component of the success of our 'Yellowstone' series, and we hope that continues from here on out."

Yellowstone: A Look at That Taylor Sheridan/Kevin Costner Report

In the Deadline Hollywood report from earlier this month, sources claimed that series star Costner's reportedly ever-decreasing filming schedule and disagreements over it were a major factor in the reported splut between Sheridan and the actor. According to DH, Costner "had originally limited himself to 65 days of shooting" on the popular series and wanted "to shoot for 50 days for the first part of the current season [Season 5]." But for episodes that remain in the current fifth season, it's reported that Costner was only looking to spend "a week shooting." The report alleges that Costner's shooting schedule "has been a source of frustration for Sheridan" and that it hs resulted in "morale problems" among the cast. In the Puck reporting, representatives & sources on Costner's behalf pushed back on those accusations, saying that the actor more than met what was required of him.

Continuing on, the DH report also claimed that the decision to move on with a new show was made after Paramount Network declined Costner's most recent proposal. It's still unclear who, if anyone, from the original series would join the new chapter of the popular franchise if it materializes. In addition, it is still unclear if the series will be set on the on-screen family's Montana ranch or a new location. The new series would begin its run on cable channel Paramount Network and then stream exclusively on Paramount+. For its part, a Paramount Network spokesperson issued the following response at the time: "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone, and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."