Yellowstone: Wes Bentley Shares S05 Update; Jamie/John/Beth Dynamic

Yellowstone star Wes Bentley offered an update on the fifth & final season, discussed the upcoming Jamie/John/Beth dynamic, and more.

When Taylor Sheridan & Paramount Network's Yellowstone eventually does return for its final run of episodes (for both the season and the series), it looks like it's going to come down to one major bloody family throwdown between John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Beth (Kelly Reilly), and Jamie (Wes Bentley). Awaiting an update on when production will resume and revealing that he hadn't read any scripts yet ("I haven't, no. I truly don't have a clue where it's going. I haven't seen or heard anything"), Bentley hasn't discussed Yellowstone coming to an end with Costner or any of his other co-stars – and that's to be expected. "I haven't really talked to any of them about that. We never did. I guess that's sort of one of those 'don't jinx it' things," the actor added. Here's a look at some of the highlights from Bentley's interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

Bentley on Jamie's Mindset Heading Into Final Episodes: "I'm nervous and hesitant to think too far ahead because I don't know where it's actually going. I'm nervous to create things in my head that might not actually come to fruition when the scripts come," Bentley explains. "But it has saturated a bit more in me what that feeling was at the end of last season, that breakthrough he sort of had, that moment where he decided that it doesn't matter what I get or don't get in this life. That he's going to go out like a cannonball, maybe. Just blow it all up. There was a switch in him. So with that forward momentum, it seems hard to avoid that he's on the attack."

Bentley on the "Many Potentials" to how Jamie/John Dynamic Ends: "I have a lot of thoughts. Obviously, I'm not the writer. But as a viewer, there are so many potentials for Jamie. Does he go down with John? Does John go down because of Jamie? Does Jamie have a hand in it at all, or does it turn out Jamie tries to protect him? It's hard to read Jamie. Is he playing everybody right now? He's realizing now that he has this power and potential for more power? I can't tell what's real and what's not with him. There are so many potential ways he deals with John's ending," Bentley explained.

Did Bentley See "Yellowstone" Ending or More Seasons? "I could see both happening, and it's kind of been that way the whole time. You never really know who is going to be in or out or, the way shows go now, who is going to die and what season. You are half mentally prepared for that happening at any moment. It created a real interesting thing for me with Jamie. Because I think Jamie also feels that his family could dispose of him at any second. He doesn't realize his worth for so long, not until recently. I would use that in my performances," Bentley explained.

The actor added, "But as a whole, you just never know. I have enough experience in this business to know that, even when things are going well. 'Succession' is a good example; it's peaking and ending at the same time. I've always been prepared for some version of the show ending, or I'm out of it, or Kevin decides to go do other things, and he's out. You just know the business and always expect the craziest thing to happen. And often, it does.

Bentley Is "Open" to More "Yellowstone-verse" (Depending on Jamie's Fate): "I'm open to that. Taylor has something in his mind about where this story goes, and if Jamie fits in, I definitely would be interested in being a part of that. But if it's the end of the road for Jamie, like I said, I'm ready to wrap him up and celebrate the attempts at accomplishing this character. We'll have to see what's coming down the road for Jamie," Bentley revealed.

