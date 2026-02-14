Posted in: Audio Dramas, TV | Tagged: Yen Audio, Yen Press

Yen Press Has 4 Titles On Tap for Yen Audio Audiobook Adaptations

Yen Press' Dark Souls: Masque of Vindication, Blade & Bastard, The Holy Grail of Eris & Whoever Steals This Book are getting audio-adapted.

Yen Press announced the audiobook adaptations of four current licenses, to be released under their Yen Audio division: Dark Souls: Masque of Vindication, Blade & Bastard, The Holy Grail of Eris, and Whoever Steals This Book. These fantasy and action-adventure titles offer something for everyone, ranging from high-stakes danger to mystery and even romance.

Dark Souls: Masque of Vindication

By Michael A. Stackpole

A nameless undead awakens in an ancient crypt, and thus does the journey begin. Drawn mysteriously toward the horizon, he ventures into a land of perils beyond death. A once shining kingdom has been fractured, and mindless Hollows prowl the dark corners. To see it united and restored, the old king must be freed by his get—the youth Balarion. The undead and his companions, surviving champions of the halcyon era, accompany Balarion on this journey to release his father, battling foes both monstrous and clever. Yet it is not their enemies that give them doubt—it is their quest. Can a world so troubled truly be set right again, or is it fated to vanish into the dark?

Blade & Bastard

By Kumo Kagyu

Deep in the unexplored reaches of the dungeon, a corpse is discovered—one that shouldn't exist. After Iarumas is resurrected, his memories of life before death are gone, and he spends his days delving into the dungeon to retrieve the bodies of dead adventurers. Can they be revived as well? Or will God reduce them to piles of ash on the altar? Either way, Iarumas collects his finder's fee. And though his skills earn him some grudging respect, he's also scorned for this cold, utilitarian attitude. The living keep their distance—Iarumas consorts primarily with the dead. That is, until he meets Garbage, a feral young swordswoman who's the sole survivor of a massacred party. With Garbage by his side, Iarumas ventures deeper, scouring the dungeon for clues to his past, avoiding monsters, traps, and the inevitability of a permanent ashen demise.

The Holy Grail of Eris

By Kujira Tokiwa

Never neglect to read the fine print

As a viscount's daughter, Constance Grail is an ordinary girl whose only notable trait is sincerity, leaving her with no real options when someone steals her fiancé and falsely accuses her of petty theft at a ball. While Connie awaits her undeserved punishment, a ghost appears to offer a bargain. The spirit is none other than Scarlett Castiel, a noblewoman once praised for her beauty, lineage, and undeniable charisma—and executed some ten years earlier for her wicked deeds. When Connie accepts this proposal, she is possessed by the infamous spirit who instantly turns the tide on her tormenter, thus saving the hapless girl from her miserable fate. It's never wise striking a deal without knowing exactly what you've committed to, though…or you might find yourself bound to a ghost dead set on revenge against her own enemies!

Whoever Steals This Book

By Nowaki Fukamidori

Mifuyu is a high school student living with a large collection of books left by her great-grandfather—the vast library known as Mikura Hall. Although her father is the current caretaker, Mifuyu herself doesn't share her family's passion for literature. But when several books are stolen from the library, triggering an ancient curse, the town is transformed according to the various stories—and the only way to put things right is for Mifuyu to catch the thief. With the help of a mysterious girl named Mashiro, Mifuyu sets out on an adventure through the different story worlds!

Yen Audio will debut these audiobooks in August 2026, with the voice casts to be announced at a later date. The fastest updates tend to be on their social media accounts.

