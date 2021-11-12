Yes, Adventure Time Fan Hugh Jackman Singing "Bacon Pancakes" Is Cool

There are two constants when it comes to Hugh Jackman that are undeniable. First, that when he's working on your project you're also getting a one-man super-promotional machine. Some folks promote their films but Jackman's one who turns it into a full-contact sport in every enjoyable way possible. The other thing we think is pretty much a given about Jackman is that he's a geek at heart. And to prove our point, we offer you a brief video he posted yesterday. For those of you who don't know, Jackman is returning to the stage for The Music Man so we're assuming that's where he might be at/ But it's not the location that matter as what Jackman's wearing, a t-shirt in honor of the Adventure Time song "Bacon Pancakes." Written by Rebecca Sugar and produced by composer Tim Kiefer, the ode to combining pancakes with bacon was sung by Jake (John DiMaggio) and featured in the episodes "Burning Low" and "Is That You?". Now you might be saying, "Yeah, but wearing a t-shirt doesn't mean anything." Excellent point, and we wouldn't be covering this if that was all he did. But when Jackman takes a minute to belt out a few lines? Well, yeah, we listen…

Oh, and in case you forgot the lyrics? Here you go: "Bacon pancakes, makin' bacon pancakes / Take some bacon and I'll put it in a pancake / Bacon pancakes, that's what it's gonna make / Bacon pancaaake!". Now with that in mind, here's a look at Jackman letting his geek flag fly with his wardrobe and his words:

And speaking of the "Adventure Time" franchise, don't forget that HBO Max gave a series greenlight for Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake (working title). Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, the ten-episode series explores the relationship between fearless sword-wielding adventurer Fionna & her magical best friend and talking cat, Cake, and the mysterious land of Ooo. Adam Muto will serve as showrunner & executive producer. With the help of former Ice King, Simon Petrikov, Fionna and Cake embark on a multiverse-hopping adventure and journey of self-discovery. All the while a powerful new antagonist determined to track them down & erase them from existence lurks in the shadows.

"'Adventure Time' truly broke the mold and earned legions of passionate fans in the process," said Billy Wee, SVP, Comedy and Original Animation, HBO Max. "We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Cartoon Network Studios to continue innovating and expanding the Adventure Time universe with this world-class team." Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios added, "'Adventure Time' broke boundaries and was a shining example of how impactful animated storytelling can be. We are excited to partner with HBO Max to carry that tradition on to new heights, lands, and magical worlds." The new animated series serves as a follow-up to the streaming service's four-chapter, critically acclaimed, one-hour original specials, Adventure Time: Distant Lands.