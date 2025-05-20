Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: taylor swift, the handmaid's tale

Yes, The Handmaid's Tale Previewed "Reputation (Taylor's Version)"

This week, Hulu and Elisabeth Moss's The Handmaid's Tale included a preview of Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version).

If you were thinking, "Wait a minute. Is that Taylor Swift?" while watching the opening to the penultimate episode of Hulu and series creator Bruce Miller's Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski-starring The Handmaid's Tale, you weren't alone. And guess what? You were right! Well, kinda. Yes, that was "Look What You Made Me Do" you were hearing, but it wasn't the 2017 chart-topping version. No, this was "Taylor's Version," a preview of what fans can expect from the upcoming Reputation (Taylor's Version). Driving home the power of the song, the new version served as the soundtrack to a scene where the group of June Osborne (Moss, who also directed the Eric Tuchman-penned "Execution")-led handmaids stage an uprising.

"I've been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I'm so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment," Moss shared with Billboard regarding how the song made its way into the episode. "Taylor has been such an inspiration to me personally. As a Swiftie myself, and I think I can speak for [co-star] Yvonne [Strahovski] and our entire cast as well, who are all Swifties, it's such an honor to be able to use her music in the final episodes of our show." Moss continued, "I said to my editor, Wendy, 'I really want to find a place for a Taylor track in the last 2 episodes of the show' and we wanted to find a music queue for the opening of 9, and all the credit goes to Wendy for picking this track for this moment!"

