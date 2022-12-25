You Season 4 Key Art: "Prof. Jonathan Moore" Can't Outrun His Past

With only a little more than a month to go, fans of Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti's Netflix series You are getting two new looks at Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg. Or should we say, "Prof. Jonathan Moore"? But even new stomping grounds and a new name aren't enough to numb his old & very dangerous habits. Joining Badgley for the two-part, 10-episode are Charlotte Richie, Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman, Tati Gabrielle, and Ed Speelers. In the first of two key art posters, "Prof. Moore" is being reminded about not being able to outrun his past. Why? Because as we mentioned earlier (and from what we can tell from the second key art poster), it looks like Joe just can't leave the past alone. On one hand, looking to run from it. On the other hand, poking it with a stick for the rush he gets from the danger that comes from it.

You Season 4: Here's What's Been Previewed So Far…

With the series returning for the first part of its fourth season on February 9th, here's a look at a set of preview images for Netflix's You:

Here's a look back at the date announcement teaser for the return of Netflix's You, with Season 4 Part 1 set to hit on February 9th (followed by Part 2 on March 9th), making it two, five-episode half-seasons:

Based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novel of the same name, Netflix's You asks the question,"What would you do for love?" When a brilliant bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring writer, his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes an obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way. "Reading Caroline's novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted worldview. And it's been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We're deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole 'You' team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4," shared showrunner Gamble.

Developed by Gamble & Berlanti and based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes, the fourth season will be produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo also serve as executive producers.