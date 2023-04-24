Young Jedi Adventures Short: Kai, Lys & Nubs Have Pirate Problems In a new Disney+ & Disney Junior's Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures short, Kai, Lys, and Nubs have a serious pirate problem to deal with.

Set during the High Republic era and the prime of the Jedi Order, Disney+ & Disney Junior's Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way. Set to premiere on Star Wars Day (May the 4th, in case you forgot), the series stars Jamaal Avery, Jr. as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda. And in the newest short, "Taborr's Pirate Showdown," Kai, Lys, and Nubs have a Kublop Springs marketplace showdown with Taborr and his band of pirates – check it out in the following rundown of previously-released shorts…

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – The Shorts

With the original animated series set to hit Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4th (of course), here's a look back at the official trailer and (now) six animated Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures shorts that have been released so far, introducing us to the show's main players:

Produced by Lucasfilm for Disney+ and Disney Junior, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is executive produced by Lucasfilm's James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson (Puppy Dog Pals) serves as showrunner and executive producer; Elliot M. Bour (Elena of Avalor) is supervising director and co-producer; Jeannine Hodson (Puppy Dog Pals) is producer; and Lamont Magee (Black Lightning) is consulting producer. The animated series' debut will also coincide with the return of the adult animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions for a second season. Now, here's a look back at the tweet confirming the series' premiere date: