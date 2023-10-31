Posted in: Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: cartoon network, max, preview, young justice

Young Justice Artist Explains How Weisman, Vietti Plan for The Future

Young Justice artist Christopher Jones explained how Greg Weisman & Brandon Vietti keep the show's universe organized and look to the future.

Both Weisman and Vietti have extensively planned out storylines and maintain detailed character lists.

The duo also organizes the universe's continuity with an expansive timeline and a unique index card system.

The duo also keep possible storyline ideas on cards, with some possibly being incorporated into the show.

Normally, when we're doing an update on what the future holds regarding a possible fifth season of or spinoff from Max's animated Young Justice series, we're checking in with what Greg Weisman had to share on social media. But for this go-around, we have Young Justice storyboard & comic book artist Christopher Jones checking in. During an exclusive interview with The Direct during New York Comic Con (NYCC), Jones made it clear to fans that if the series gets to continue on, series creators & developers Weisman and Brandon Vietti have the Young Justice storylines, timelines, and characters under complete control.

Weisman & Vietti Have Ideas for Future Storylines – and Keeping Continuity: "Greg and Brandon both have a lot of ideas spelled out that are either ideas for future stories or are just part of a timeline that helps the cause and effect of events in the continuity of 'Young Justice' stories make sense to them, whether or not those details ever make it into a narrative."

Weisman & Vietti Keep a List of Every "Young Justice" Character – EVERY Character: "I haven't sat down and read this list myself. But I know Greg Weisman, working with Brandon, maintains … a character list of every DC Comics character or original character that has appeared in 'Young Justice' – and I'm not just talking like major super heroes and super villains, I mean, the waitress number two at Bibbo's restaurant. So if we've seen them, there's a record of them on a list of established characters in that universe."

And In Case You're Wondering, Weisman Keeps an Expansive "Young Justice" Timeline: "[Weisman] has a timeline of events that at this point goes from … the known origins of the universe, to, at least now, the timeframe of the Legion of Super Heroes, if not further into the future than that."

For Weisman & Vietti, The Key to "Young Justice" Is In The (Index) Cards: "If anyone's a fan of Greg's or has followed his stories about his writing process, they may have heard that part of the way he works and the way he and Brandon work on stories for 'Young Justice' together is they will write story ideas on index cards and put them up on a wall. And by rearranging and organizing those cards, they organize a character arc for a season, or plot elements and organize them down into the plot of an individual episode, for structuring those arcs across multiple episodes to form the season arc."

And Those Index Cards Also Include Some "What If…?" Scenarios, Too: "They will track ideas that would be nice to include if there was a place to put it in the story, but they know it happened sometime, or things that could happen in the future, all of these things" (with Jones adding he "can't say what's on those cards… there's some amazing things."

